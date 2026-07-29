Hart district celebrates 439 students earning national College Board awards 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that 439 high school students across the district have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program.

These national awards celebrate high-performing students who demonstrate academic excellence on their College Board assessments and in the classroom, said a news release from the district.

This year, a total of 439 Hart district students earned national recognition across three categories:

• School Recognition Awards (338): Awarded to students who excelled on their PSAT assessments or AP Exams while maintaining a high GPA.

• First-Generation Recognition Awards (72): Awarded to outstanding students who will be the first in their immediate families to attend a four-year college.

• Rural and Small-Town Recognition Awards (29): Awarded to high-achieving students attending high schools in designated rural areas or small towns.

“We are very proud of these 439 scholars for their dedication, hard work and resilience,” Vince Ferry, assistant superintendent of educational services for the district, said in the release. “Earning a College Board National Recognition Award is a significant milestone that reflects not only our students’ academic talent, but also the strong support of our teachers, staff and families. We look forward to seeing where their bright futures lead.”

To qualify for a College Board National Recognition Award, students must meet rigorous academic standard requirements, including: maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the time of application; ranking in the top 10% of assessment takers in their school or state on PSAT assessments, or scoring a 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams in ninth and 10th grade; meeting specific award eligibility criteria.