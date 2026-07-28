Former Pitchess deputy to face state charges after federal 

It now appears as though a former Pitchess Detention Center deputy will deal with state charges after his now thrice-delayed sentencing on federal drug charges, according to L.A. County Superior Court records online.

Michael Meiser, 41, of Lancaster, was working at the Castaic jail facility — one of the nation’s largest — when he tried to smuggle in a pound of heroin, according to a plea agreement the Department of Justice announced in July 2025.

Court records Monday stated Meiser would have a pretrial conference for his state charges Oct. 13 in Department 109 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Meiser’s dealing ultimately ended up being the subject of two separate grand jury indictments: He was named one of more than a dozen suspects in a 2024 L.A. County Grand Jury inquisition that District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced in February 2025; and from a federal June 2024 Grand Jury, which was unsealed in April 2025.

Meiser’s name appears in nine of the 26 counts released in the 51-page L.A. County grand jury indictment, for charges that include: non-inmate furnishing a controlled substance to a person in custody, an attempted furnishing charge and conspiracy to furnish charges; and criminal participation in a street gang.

According to his federal admission, Meiser was working at the North County Correctional Facility when he brought narcotics into the jail in exchange for cash and payments via a digital app to Meiser and his relatives.

Six days after Meiser received one such payment back in April 2024, he drove his BMW to a gas station in Valencia, parked it next to a Chevy SUV, and left his trunk open.

Two women, one of whom was associated with a jail inmate, proceeded to put heroin into Meiser’s car, which he later brought into the jail.

The federal indictment listed two counts: carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Under federal law, each crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison that must be served consecutively.

Meiser ultimately pleaded guilty to the possession charge, per a news release announcing his agreement July 10, 2025.

His sentencing has since been delayed several times at the request of Meiser’s counsel, which has not been objected to by federal prosecutors.

A presentencing report, which represents the basis for the prosecution’s recommendation, has not yet been released.

Judge Fernando Olguin ordered a Sept. 24 sentencing date for Meiser back in June for the federal case.

Meiser is due back in the L.A. County courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

He remains free on bail.