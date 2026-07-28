Hartwell plan drops units, offers price cut 

The last piece of the Hartwell project — which would have built a total of 98 new condos on the south side of Main Street — is back on the market, the owners confirmed Monday.

Carl Goldman, co-owner of KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220, also said Monday that legal action is being taken against the Serrano Development Group, months after rumors about financing concerns for that deal began to circulate.

The Serrano Development Group, which manages units it has developed including Newhall Crossings down the street, put the property up for sale in online notices in the spring.

Neither Jason Tolleson, principal for Serrano, nor the listed agent, David Kaufman, responded to a request for comment on this story.

The Hartwell property, which the City Council entitled in 2025 after months of controversial discussion, was listed for sale in April, with all entitlements included — 98 units and 6,300 square feet of ground-floor commercial space — for $7.5 million.

City planning officials said Monday that those entitlements vested when the demolition permits were pulled for the project, and work began on other portions of the property.

But there’s been a slight change in sales plans for Serrano, and it’s now listed for $4.95 million. It doesn’t include the former site of the local radio station.

The art of a deal

The last Main Street property added to the project, the former KHTS building at 24320 Main St., represented about 20 condos and about 1,100 square feet of the commercial development that was entitled.

The owners of the KHTS building, Carl and Jeri Goldman, initially said they had major concerns about the project — the original plans had their station live broadcasting next to a construction site.

The station’s owners said they struck a deal with Tolleson over sound mitigation, which would allow them to move to another side of the building while the loudest portion of the work was being completed.

At the May 2025 City Council meeting that approved the 78-unit plan, a motion by City Councilman Jason Gibbs reduced a city staff-suggested developer fee for “future historic preservation efforts,” by $450,000. The developer then increased its offer to the Goldmans by that same amount.

The rest was expected to preserve any historic elements in the city’s first courthouse at 22505 Market St., which was more than 100 years old, and has since been demolished for the project.

Then, a new deal was struck.

In July 2025, Jeri Seratti Goldman confirmed she had reached terms with the developer for the sale of their property.

Current status

The changes drew a response from then-Mayor Bill Miranda, who excoriated Tolleson and the Goldmans at an August 2025 City Council meeting, due in part to the apparent difference in value between a $1.9 million appraisal of the KHTS property and the reported sale price.

He also expressed annoyance that the Goldmans previously implied something was up in a deal that they were now a part of, with the station property’s sale price for Tolleson now at $2.35 million. Gibbs later recused himself from the council’s approval because he had recently taken a campaign contribution from the Goldmans.

Then in April of this year, a more recent development prompted headlines from the Goldmans, who now broadcast KHTS from a space they lease on Avenue Crocker: “Old Town Newhall ‘Hartwell’ Development Deal in Danger of Collapsing,” read the April 21 headline.

According to the KHTS story, Tolleson never paid their agreed-upon price, which they said was due 15 days after their move out in March.

L.A. County Superior Court records indicate the couple initiated legal proceedings in May against Tolleson and his development entity for the project.

The couple said Monday that after they moved out, which included clearing out their tenants in the approximately 5,000-square-foot space, Tolleson never fulfilled his end of the deal.

Now, The Hartwell property is listed as having the potential for 20 fewer condos, and the KHTS property is listed as being for sale, with an asking price of $2.35 million, with entitlements for 20 condos, according to city officials.