Supervisors back Barger’s advocacy on behalf of abused animals 

News release

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger supporting Assembly Bill 2344, legislation that would help abused and neglected animals move more quickly into safe, permanent homes while reducing unnecessary costs to taxpayers, according to a news release from Barger’s office.

AB 2344, authored by Assemblyman Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, would allow animal control agencies to ask prosecutors to petition the court for the forfeiture of abused animals when defendants in certain animal cruelty cases fail to appear in court, preventing animals from remaining in county shelters for months or even years while criminal proceedings are delayed.

“Animals that have already endured unimaginable cruelty should not have to spend months or years waiting in a shelter because a criminal case is delayed,” Barger said in the release. “This legislation recognizes that these animals deserve the chance to heal in loving homes as quickly as possible. It also reflects responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources by reducing unnecessary shelter costs and freeing up capacity to care for other vulnerable animals.”

The bill has drawn support from animal welfare organizations across the state, who argue that lengthy custody delays can worsen outcomes for animals already suffering from abuse or neglect.

Haney introduced AB 2344 as part of a broader push to modernize how courts and shelters coordinate on animal welfare cases.

“Animals are completely dependent on us for care and protection, and when that trust is shattered through abuse, we have a moral obligation to act,” Haney said in the release. “Animal cruelty is unacceptable and when animals are held for unnecessary periods, this puts a roadblock to their recovery. AB 2344 will streamline that transfer process, providing a tool for courts and shelters to help animals receive earlier transfers into appropriate care.”

Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control currently spends an average of more than $105 per day to house each dog or cat in its care. In one ongoing animal cruelty case, 48 animals have remained in county custody since August 2024 while criminal proceedings continue, resulting in more than $500,000 in housing costs alone, not including medical expenses.

By reducing prolonged shelter stays for animals seized in qualifying cruelty cases, AB 2344 would help relieve overcrowding, preserve limited shelter resources, and allow more abused animals to begin recovering in permanent homes sooner, the release said. AB 2344 is also expected to generate savings that can be redirected toward critical animal welfare services, shelter operations, veterinary care and adoption efforts.

Following the unanimous vote, Los Angeles County’s Sacramento legislative team will advocate for AB 2344.