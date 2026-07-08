From Buffalo to the Bay: How Tampa Investor Jamie Rand Spots Opportunity Nationwide 

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In real estate, spotting value early is key. Jamie Rand has earned a reputation for finding properties with long-term potential, from historic downtowns in St. Paul, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Hernando Counties to growing urban areas in Tampa and established commercial hubs like Buffalo, NY.

Based in Tampa, Jamie Rand has built a track record that goes beyond his local market. His investments show a national outlook, blending local expertise with attention to broader economic trends.

A Tampa Base With a National Reach

Many investors stick to what they know geographically. For Jamie Rand, Tampa is both a home base and a starting point for finding opportunities across the country.

Tampa’s growth and business connections make it a strong base for investors looking nationwide. Building on this, Rand targets projects in different regions, always focusing on properties with solid fundamentals and room to grow.

Rand’s approach centers on choosing the right location, building long-term value, and improving existing properties through smart upgrades and careful management.

What Drew Attention to Buffalo’s Olympic Towers?

A clear example of this strategy can be seen in downtown Buffalo, New York.

Olympic Towers, located at 300 Pearl Street, functions as one of the city’s most recognizable office properties. Originally constructed as a YMCA in 1902 and later placed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building occupies a prominent position within Buffalo’s central business district.

When Olympic Towers was acquired by Olympic Towers Acquisition Company, LLC, a joint venture involving principals of Prime Asset Fund and Genesee Street Partners, in January 2012, the transaction reflected confidence in Buffalo’s ongoing revitalization.

“We are very enthusiastic about this property and the opportunities it represents. This acquisition reflects the strong momentum we’re seeing in downtown Buffalo, where continued investment activity is helping drive the area’s growth and revitalization,” said Jamie Rand.

The building’s historic character, government tenants, and central location made it a strong opportunity, especially as downtown Buffalo was seeing major new development.

Investing in Historic Assets With Modern Potential

Successful real estate investing is about more than just buying a building; it takes a clear vision for how to improve a property while preserving what makes it unique, as demonstrated by the planned upgrades to Olympic Towers, including renovations to the four-story lobby, new amenities, and building system improvements designed to keep the property competitive for the long term.

This value-add approach is a common thread in Jamie Rand’s investments. Instead of focusing only on new builds, he looks for properties with good bones and strong locations.

Historic properties often offer character, community value, and redevelopment potential. With smart updates, these buildings can keep serving tenants and help boost their neighborhoods.

How Does Market Timing Impact Investment Decisions?

Successful investors often pay close attention to wider economic and demographic shifts.

In Buffalo, the Olympic Tower Building, valued at more than $14 million, was part of a market that was seeing nearly $1 billion invested downtown. This kind of momentum creates favorable conditions for property owners, especially when new infrastructure, business growth, and public investment converge.

For Rand, spotting these turning points means looking beyond any one property and understanding how growth, tenant needs, and public investment work together to create long-term value in evolving markets.

Lessons From Buffalo to Tampa

Buffalo and Tampa might seem unrelated, but both show how important it is to spot value where growth and opportunity meet.

Buffalo has grown through steady downtown investment and reusing historic buildings. Tampa keeps drawing new businesses, people, and investment from across the country. Both cities show how smart investment can help cities grow and create lasting value.

Experienced investors know how to identify opportunities across different regions. By judging each deal on its own merits, rather than sticking to one area, they can find strong assets that others might miss.

A Long-Term Perspective on Opportunity

This approach extends beyond Buffalo. In May 2026, Jamie Rand announced that he had acquired the landmark Great Northern Building and historic First National Bank building through the Downtown Revival Trust, reflecting the same focus on historic properties with long-term redevelopment potential. Like Olympic Towers, the investment highlights Rand’s strategy of identifying undervalued assets in markets positioned for future growth.

About Jamie Rand

Jamie Rand is a Tampa-based real estate investor, lender, entrepreneur, and Founder and Senior Managing Director of Prime Asset Fund. With more than 30 years of experience in distressed assets, non- performing loans, real estate finance, and asset management, he has helped build investment platforms that have managed more than 22,000 assets and overseen more than 7,000 loans and real estate-owned assets nationwide.