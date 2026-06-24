Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) on Long-Term Business Growth Mistakes to Avoid 

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As an aspiring entrepreneur and the owner of an exciting new small business, it can be easy to throw yourself headfirst into dreams of long-term success. But the truth is that nothing in life comes easy—or without significant foresight. Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) notes that many businesses fail because they make far too many mistakes when planning (or failing to plan) for the future.

The key to long-term success lies in being proactive and avoiding these common pitfalls. So, without further ado, here are seven mistakes to avoid to keep the business’s direction trending upwards.

1. Failing to Make a Detailed Business Plan

It seems obvious. But Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) has witnessed many small business owners fail to make a detailed business plan when they’re starting. This roadmap should be as informative as you feel it needs to be; it should outline the business’s future, maintain consistent efforts, and set milestones to measure momentum.

2. Not Managing Budget / Cash Flow

Expenses pile up quickly. Yet it is so common for small business owners to neglect their budgets and the long-term viability of their cash flow. It is crucial to understand the nuances of budgeting, including when and how to take out loans, approach investors, or use crowdfunding options. It’s also critical to outline financial projects for the first year or two of the business, as this helps clarify where to cut costs and where to spend.

3. A Poor Marketing Strategy

Advertising is a massive momentum builder. It can push the product or service in front of potential clientele and increase business. But many small business owners neglect the marketing side of things until down the road. Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) recommends developing an advertising strategy earlier, running social media ads, and determining how much of the marketing budget to allocate.

4. Avoiding Strategic Growth Partnerships

Strategic partnerships are collaborations between two organizations seeking to expand their capabilities and achieve shared business goals. They are especially useful for small businesses in the early part of their journey because they can lead to an influx of resources, shared professional knowledge, increased innovation, and pathways to previously unexplored markets. The Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) suggests keeping an eye out for red flags when seeking these relationships and looking for businesses with common aspirations and solid communication skills.

5. Setting the Wrong Price for Your Product/Service

Many small business owners make the mistake of setting their prices based on competitors’. Unfortunately, that is not realistic. Your competition might charge low prices that are simply unattainable for your business at this time, or they might charge higher prices because they’ve developed more of a reputation.

As SBGA notes, the key is to research the specific costs for each product or service before deciding what to charge. It’s also extremely important to monitor prices as the business develops to decipher whether any adjustments are necessary.

6. Inadequate Management of Employees

The backbone of any business is its employees. They are the ones who put in the work day in and day out, and they are largely responsible for the reputation of your business projects. As a small business owner, it is part of the job to manage workers to ensure their efficiency and happiness.

Poor employee management can lead to a toxic workplace environment, reduced engagement and productivity, and lower retention rates. In the end, these issues will all lead to inadequate bottom-line results. As a leader of workers, your goal should be to consistently boost morale, build loyalty, and foster a sense of competence and achievement. This overall attitude will help develop workers who want to stay around.

7. Not Utilizing the Right Tools

Finally, it is absolutely critical to find the right tools to boost productivity and enhance operations. That means seeking out affordable, highly regarded tools for scheduling, payroll and payment solutions, web management, and marketing. The sooner you find the tools, the sooner you can set your business up for success.

About Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA)

Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) is an organization founded by experienced small-business owners dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow with confidence. With nearly two decades of expertise, SBGA connects businesses with trusted partners and cost-effective solutions that streamline operations, reduce risk, and support long-term success.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.