AQMD issues ozone advisory due to heat wave 

News release

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an ozone advisory through the weekend due to the heat wave hitting the Southland, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings.

Ozone concentrations reached the Unhealthy Air Quality Index category in Redlands and Crestline on Wednesday. A multi-day high ozone (smog) event is expected to affect the region due to the onset of the heatwave.

AQI will likely reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher levels each day through Sunday evening in the Coachella Valley and in interior parts of the South Coast Air Basin including the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Saddleback Valley and Lake Elsinore.

AQI will likely reach Unhealthy or higher in Glendora and other Inland Empire cities such as San Bernardino, Redlands, Riverside and Crestline each day through Sunday.

Ozone levels are expected to be lower in coastal areas and Eastern Riverside County.

Each day, AQI levels will increase after sunrise, peak in the mid-afternoon, and then decrease. AQI is predicted to reach the Unhealthy category or higher in large portions of the region.

AQI is predicted to be in the Good to Moderate categories overnight and in the early morning hours each day in large portions of the region.

South Coast AQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available.

During periods of poor air quality due to ozone pollution, the AQMD offers the following recommendations to residents:

• Check air quality levels and limit outdoor activities as necessary. See health recommendations for each AQI level.

• Limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment until evening hours.

• Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature.

• Try to delay trips to the gas station and the use of household chemicals until the evening.

For more information, go to www.aqmd.gov.