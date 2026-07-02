LASD announces enforcement of ‘daylighting’ law, vehicle ordinance 

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department announced plans Tuesday to step up enforcement of an 18-month-old “daylighting” law, intended to improve visibility at intersections.

The Daylighting to Save Lives Bill, or Assembly Bill 413, prohibits “parking within 20 feet of the approach side of a marked or unmarked crosswalk, or within 15 feet of the approach side of any crosswalk with a curb extension,” according to an LASD alert.

The department also announced that parking enforcement will begin issuing citations for violations of the L.A. County Nonconforming Vehicle Ordinance, which regulates where certain oversized and nonconforming vehicles may be parked within unincorporated Los Angeles County.

However, for Santa Clarita Valley motorists, that largely doesn’t apply, as the county specifically lists the impacted districts, and they don’t include Castaic, Val Verde or Stevenson Ranch.

The city of Santa Clarita has its own oversized-vehicle ordinance that governs the streets in city limits.

LASD officials issued the reminder that parking personnel in particular are keeping an eye out for violators of both laws in the applicable areas. Violations of either provision could result in a $63 fine.

Parking enforcement

More than one-third, 36%, of all pedestrian traffic fatalities in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County occur at intersections, according to LASD data. The law is meant to increase visibility for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

A Senate Appropriations Committee analysis of the bill gave a background on its purpose, which began with a prepandemic look at statewide mobility issues.

“In 2019, Caltrans adopted a statewide guide to reconstructing intersections and interchanges for bicyclists and pedestrians, based on the Complete Streets program. The guide, ‘Complete Intersections,’ advises state and local engineers on designs for safe travel related to intersections,” according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. “To improve visibility, the guide recommends providing ample sight distance in advance of crossings, regularly trimming vegetation such as trees and shrubbery, and restricting parking at least 20 feet in advance of crossings, a practice commonly referred to as ‘daylighting.’”

The bill passed 57-18-5 in September 2023 on a party-line vote, with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, in favor, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, opposed. Similarly in the Senate, it received a no from then-Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and six GOP colleagues. Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, did not record a vote.

The analysis did not provide a cost for the bill, noting at the end that, “the Commission on State Mandates would determine what costs incurred by local agencies are subject to reimbursement, to the extent a local agency files a test claim.”

Technically the law took effect Jan. 1, 2025, with enforcement beginning Nov. 1, 2025, but the LASD notice Tuesday was intended to remind residents about that law, and nonconforming-vehicle ordinance violations.

A BOLO for big trucks, RVs

The Nonconforming Vehicle Ordinance went into effect on March 3, and it also includes a much more costly enforcement option, a towing provision.

The current ordinance, which has already expanded in scope, right now applies to districts in Ladera Heights, View Park-Windsor Hills, Marina del Rey, Altadena and Whittier.

The county considers a “nonconforming vehicle” as a trailer or vehicle (including anything attached to it) that exceeds any of these dimensions: 8 feet wide; 7 and a half feet tall; and 20 feet long. That’s slightly different than the city’s definition: 23 feet in length; 8 feet in height; or 7 feet in width.

“LASD encourages motorists to take a few moments to familiarize themselves with these parking regulations before leaving their vehicles. Parking legally helps improve visibility, increases safety for pedestrians and motorists, and keeps roadways accessible for everyone,” according to the LASD alert.

The county’s latest action on its vehicle ordinance is available here: tinyurl.com/4xv6sp47.

More information regarding the city’s nonconforming vehicle ordinance is available here: bit.ly/4wmPCFh.