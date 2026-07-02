Newhall service call leads to Valencia drug bust 

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy’s call for service involving a motorist slumped over his steering wheel led to a drug seizure and arrest at a Valencia home, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

During the initial phase of the investigation in May, a deputy found Daniel Liam Prutting, 42, of Valencia, in the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue, near Apple Street, and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of several offenses, according to LASD and court records.

The search-warrant inventory from a subsequent look into Prutting’s white Porsche indicates station officials found a luxury vehicle teeming with narcotics and pharmaceuticals that required prescriptions, according to the detective’s report.

The following contents were found, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Bureau, which is now investigating the case: more than 300 “M-30” pills, which are defined by the Drug Enforcement Administration as “exponentially more potent than prescription painkillers” and “typically contain illicitly manufactured synthetic opioids like fentanyl or nitazenes,” and are often lethal; a small baggie containing methamphetamine; five baggies of cocaine; a small baggie of “black tar heroin”; a bottle of Xanax; pill bottle of cocaine, Xanax and oxycodone; two vials of testosterone cypionate; two vials of a suspected semiglutide (the GLP-1 hormone used to regulate blood sugar, suppress appetite and slow digestion); six vials of equipoise, an anabolic-androgenic steroid primarily used in veterinary medicine to promote muscle growth, appetite and weight gain in horses; deca-durabolin, which is an injectable anabolic-androgenic steroid; trenbolone acetate, a highly potent, synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid; MDMA pills; a 3-inch glass pipe with residue; a digital scale; and three baggies of Cialis.

He also had more than $5,000 in cash on his person at the time of his arrest, according to the court records.

As a result of the narcotics seizure, Prutting was booked May 7 at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of narcotics possession, intent to distribute narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance with two prior offenses.

Custody records indicate Prutting was released May 11, and given a court date 30 days later. The detective’s report said Prutting also had been arrested three months prior for four of the same charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of steroids and possession of sedatives. His previous convictions dating back to 2009 also involved possession of narcotics for sales.

Due to the concerns from the traffic stop, deputies served a search warrant at Prutting’s house May 19, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

The search inventory from that operation yielded fentanyl, boxes of edibles containing psilocybin and steroids.

He was re-arrested June 5, according to custody records, and expected back in court next month.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint June 9 alleging a felony, “possession of a hard drug with two or more prior convictions,” which lists convictions in 2009, 2021 and 2022, as well a further accusation that he had been released on bail from a February charge when the new allegations occurred.

Court records indicated he was released from custody on June 11 on a $75,000 bond.