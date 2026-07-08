Public comment period open for SoCal’s transportation plans 

News release

The Southern California Association of Governments invites members of the public to review and provide feedback on major transportation investments that will guide future plans across the region, SCAG announced in a news release.

“Every day, millions of Southern Californians rely on the transportation network to get where they need to go,” the release said. “Decisions about maintaining and improving these systems are made through long-term planning, and SCAG seeks public input on two important updates: the Draft 2027 Federal Transportation Improvement Program and the Connect SoCal 2024 Draft Amendment 2.”

Together, these plans outline how transportation projects across Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties move from planning to construction. They include projects designed to reduce traffic, improve transit, make walking and biking safer, support the economy, and expand travel options for everyone, the release said.

The Draft 2027 FTIP includes approximately 1,836 projects and $48.5 billion in investments over the next several years. “While technical in nature, these investments have real impacts on daily life, helping people access work and school more easily, improving safety, and modernizing transportation systems,” the release said.

Connect SoCal is the region’s long-range plan, setting a vision for how communities will grow and people will travel in the future. Draft Amendment 2 updates the plan to reflect changes in project details, such as costs, timelines, and funding, so that key projects can continue moving forward.

Feedback from community members, stakeholders, and organizations ensures that transportation investments reflect local needs and priorities and improve the quality of life across Southern California, the release said.

The public comment period began this week and runs through Aug. 4. During this time, anyone can review the draft plans and submit comments for consideration.

Written comments may be submitted by email or mail:

• Draft 2027 FTIP: email to [email protected]; mail to Southern California Association of Governments, Attn: Pablo Gutierrez, 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

• Connect SoCal 2024 Draft Amendment 2: email to [email protected]; mail to Southern California Association of Governments, Attn: Warren Whiteaker, 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

SCAG will also host two virtual public hearings where participants can learn more and provide comments:

• July 21 at 6 p.m.

• July 28 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in participating can register at scag.ca.gov/connectsocal-zoom.

Both meetings will present the same information and remain open for at least 30 minutes, depending on participation.

After the comment period closes, SCAG will review all feedback, make updates where appropriate, and present the final plans for consideration and adoption.

SCAG is the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, representing 191 cities and nearly 19 million residents across six counties in Southern California.