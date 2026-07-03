Tesla posts record 2nd-quarter performance, European demand surges 

By Bill Pan

Contributing Writer

Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries came in far above expectations, driven by a sharp rebound in electric-vehicle demand in Europe.

The company said Thursday that it delivered 480,126 vehicles during the quarter, up nearly 25% from 384,122 a year earlier. For Tesla, which sells directly to consumers, deliveries are widely considered the closest proxy for sales.

The result marked Tesla’s strongest second quarter ever by raw delivery numbers and easily beat Wall Street’s expectations of a little more than 400,000 vehicles.

The second-quarter performance extended the growth Tesla reported in the first quarter, when deliveries rose 6.3%. Still, that first-quarter gain came off a weaker base, as the period had been Tesla’s second-worst sales quarter since 2022.

The bulk of Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries came from its mass-market vehicles. The company delivered 467,762 Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs, while the remaining 12,364 vehicles were classified as “other models.”

That category includes the stainless-steel Cybertruck pickup, along with the remaining inventory of Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. In May, Tesla discontinued those two luxury models, which had previously been sold new for around $100,000.

Tesla did not provide a geographic breakdown of its quarterly deliveries, as it is set to release a full second-quarter earnings report later in July. However, early registration data from Europe suggested that sales there rose dramatically during the period.

In France, new Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, reached 28,694 from January through May 2026, according to data released by French auto industry group PFA. That represented a 140% increase from 11,923 registrations during the same period last year.

In Germany, Europe’s largest automotive market, federal auto regulator KBA reported that Tesla registered 5,111 vehicles in May, up 322% from a year earlier. Through the first five months of the year, according to KBA, Tesla registered 21,089 vehicles in Germany, up 200% from 7,030 during the same period in 2025.

Across Europe, Tesla vehicle sales rose 77.3% from January through May from a year earlier, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said earlier this week. In May alone, Tesla sold 21,767 EVs in Europe, more than Ford, Nissan, or Honda, even when those automakers’ gasoline-powered models were included.

The delivery report comes as Tesla continues to shift its long-term strategy away from selling EVs toward self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robots, neither of which is yet for sale.

For now, EV sales remain Tesla’s core business, accounting for roughly three-fourths of the company’s revenue in 2025. That year marked the second consecutive year of pressure on Tesla’s auto business, amid growing competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD as well as a consumer backlash tied to CEO Elon Musk’s prominent role in the Trump administration’s efforts to cut wasteful spending, shrink the federal workforce and streamline regulations.

Tesla’s energy business, which installs solar photovoltaic systems and sells battery energy storage products, has meanwhile remained profitable and more stable than the auto segment. In 2025, Tesla’s energy generation and storage division generated $12.77 billion in revenue, up 25% from a year earlier.

The company said on Thursday it deployed 13.5 gigawatt-hours of energy storage products in the second quarter of 2026, up from 9.6 gigawatt-hours in the same period last year.