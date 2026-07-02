Trial scheduled for suspect in Castaic shooting 

A domestic-violence suspect shot by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an Oct. 11, 2024, incident about 2 miles from Castaic High School could go to trial this summer, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Due to a prior “strike,” Raul Martinez is facing a maximum of more than 50 years in prison for his role in the shooting, according to an April 28 motion from his defense attorney, who filed a motion Thursday seeking to remove Martinez’s strike from his record.

Martinez, 45, was held to answer to seven felony charges in June 2025, following his arrest related to an armed standoff on Oct. 11, 2024, in the 28000 block of Parker Road, near Sloan Canyon, which involved the deputy assigned to Castaic High School at the time.

Martinez stands accused of holding his “estranged” wife and child against their will while armed, firing a round into the air in front of them, and then refusing to follow commands from the deputy who responded and ultimately shot him in the head.

Martinez’s counsel, Jason Najarian from the Public Defender’s Office, had previously sought a mental-health diversion for his client, which was denied at a May 5 hearing.

During that hearing and a trial-setting hearing on June 25, Judge David Stuart denied a request by the victim in the case to modify the criminal protective order, which would have allowed “peaceful contact.”

Martinez has been free on a bond since Dec. 18, 2024, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

The school deputy testified last year that, after he responded to a call for shots fired near where he was on patrol, a brief standoff ensued, and Martinez pointed his gun at the deputy, which led to the shooting.

The LASD Risk Management Bureau told The Signal on Monday that a request for the deputy’s body-worn camera footage, which was made three days after the shooting, was still listed as “under review.”

“On Jan. 9, 2026, we extended the time to respond to this request by 14 days due to the existence of unusual circumstances …. Specifically, our office, among other things, needs to search for and collect the requested records from field facilities … that are separate from the PRA Unit. At that time, we anticipated being able to provide a response by Nov. 7, 2024. Although the above date has passed, this does not mean that there are no responsive records. We are continuing to process your request. The LASD estimates that it will be able to provide you with a further response by Nov. 25, 2026.”

The deputy’s actions during the confrontation appear central to the defense plan, based on previous filings.

Najarian has requested and was granted a limited “Pitchess motion,” in the case, which allowed him the ability to access a review of the deputy’s personnel record for any relevant concerns. The defense also indicated plans to look at how closely police procedures were followed during the confrontation.

Najarian indicated to the court he plans to file a Romero motion July 29 at his client’s next hearing.

Such a motion appeals to a judge’s discretion to, under Penal Code section 1385, strike a prior serious or violent felony conviction alleged under California’s “Three Strikes Law” when doing so is “in furtherance of justice.”

During last week’s hearing, Stuart ordered that there be no further continuances, while setting an Aug. 3 date for jury selection. The last day for the trial to start would be Aug. 10.