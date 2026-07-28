LAPD harassment suit gets closer to trial 

Both sides indicated this month they’re ready for trial in a lawsuit brought forth by a Valencia cop alleging harassment and discrimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department, after her ex-husband, also an LAPD officer, shared nude photos of her with their colleagues.

Caleb Miller, Anna Lamas’ attorney, said Friday that a mandatory settlement conference ordered earlier in July was unable to reach a resolution, moving the case closer to trial.

He also said Michael Alder has joined the legal team representing Lamas, adding he was excited to have the trial attorney, whom he described as award-winning and prominent in legal circles, alongside the Stevenson Ranch-based Miller Wilmers Agency.

Brady Lamas, a former LAPD officer, was convicted of violating what are essentially known as the state’s “revenge-porn laws,” although the couple was married when Anna Lamas found the photos on her husband’s phone that he had shared online and through social media.

He was stripped of his peace officer’s certification, a requirement to work for a law enforcement agency in California, ordered to attend sexual-addiction classes and pay a fine.

After leaving the home the two shared and ultimately filing for divorce, Anna Lamas notified their LAPD superiors, and her problems continued, according to her lawsuit.

The LAPD previously declined a request for comment on the lawsuit, citing a policy about commenting on active litigation.

Anna Lamas quickly became aware Brady Lamas had shared the photos with their coworkers, but she was unaware of how widespread the problem was, according to her lawsuit.

That’s one of several problems caused by the LAPD’s response, Miller said in a phone interview Friday.

“We have a few things. One, every officer has a duty to report misconduct. The second they would have received it, and the department knows that these officers were aware that misconduct had occurred when they received it, and that failure to report itself was actionable at least within the department,” Miller said.

Miller said he obtained a forensic record of Brady Lamas’ phone, which also was shared with the LAPD, he said. Court records indicate the LAPD denied Miller Wilmers the opportunity to question the officers who received the photos.

That leaves a huge concern for Anna Lamas, Miller said.

“She’s stuck in a position where she will never know who else has seen it because the LAPD has not done the investigation to find out who else got it, and they had the ability to do it. That’s the problem,” he said.

Eash side filed a “statement of case” with the court.

In the city of Los Angeles’ statement, it denies Lamas’ “allegations of retaliation and harassment and contends that all its actions in this case were lawful, legitimate business decisions unrelated in any way to Ms. Lamas’ reporting of her ex-husband’s conduct.” It further denies Lamas suffered any damages.

Miller said there may be further discussion now that new counsel has joined the case, but barring that, a trial schedule has been set for October.