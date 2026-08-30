Blankets of Love Provides Emergency Animal Relief 

When Eileen Smulson walked into the newly built West Valley Animal Shelter in Chatsworth on a rainy day in January 2008, she had no idea the visit would change the course of her life. What she saw that morning — puppies “freezing in a wind tunnel with no blankets or towels” — became the defining moment that inspired her to create Operation Blankets of Love (OBOL), now a nationally recognized animal-welfare emergency relief nonprofit based in Granada Hills.

“I couldn’t picture my rescue, Ginger, in that situation,” she recalled. When shelter staff told her there was no budget for blankets or towels and that they relied entirely on community donations, Smulson immediately began asking how she could help. Within 24 hours, she was on the phone with the head of all six Los Angeles city shelters. By the end of the week, she had set up three drop-off locations in Granada Hills and created a flyer — “I wasn’t techie back then,” she said — to encourage donations of new and gently used blankets and towels.

Within a month, she collected 300 items. Soon after, shelters across the city and county began asking for help. “I said to my husband, this must be my calling,” she said. “I’m going to start a nonprofit because I can’t just use all my funds to help all the animals. I need the community to chip in.”

Today, OBOL has grown far beyond its humble beginnings. Smulson and her husband, Brad, now support more than 50 rescue organizations every month — “not a year, a month,” she emphasized — providing thousands of dollars’ worth of essential supplies at no cost. “We rescue the rescuers,” she said, repeating OBOL’s tagline. “We’re like the Red Cross to the animal rescue world.”

A Mission Rooted in Compassion

OBOL’s mission is “dedicated to safeguarding the wellbeing of homeless animals by providing essential supplies and support to shelter and rescue organizations, farm and wildlife sanctuaries; ensuring these animals have the best chance for survival and adoption.”

The organization donates everything from blankets, towels, pet beds, leashes, collars, harnesses, toys, crates, carriers, cat litter, flea medication, grooming supplies, and even pet wheelchairs. These items support dogs, cats, pregnant mothers, newborns, seniors, and special-needs animals. For many shelters — especially rural ones — OBOL is the only source of these supplies. “Not one of them has a budget for pet items,” Smulson said. “So they all come to us.”

Over the years, OBOL has assisted more than 1,300 rescue groups, 125 shelters, and over 120 organizations that help homeless individuals with pets. The impact, Smulson said, is measured in thousands of animals helped every month.

A Strong Presence in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita has become one of OBOL’s most active communities. During local wildfires, OBOL has been on the ground at evacuation centers — including College of the Canyons — “before the Red Cross,” providing crates, food, bowls, toys, leashes, and collars to evacuees with pets.

The city is also home to OBOL’s top performing donation site: Pet Supplies Plus. “I’m there two to three times a week because we have a basket there and people keep bringing stuff for the homeless animals,” Smulson said. “It is so amazing.”

She has also worked with local Girl Scout troops, helping them earn pet badges and complete service projects, though she hopes to rebuild those connections. “I need more contacts to get into youth groups,” she said. “People have contacts to churches or youth groups or teachers. If they really want to help more animals get loving homes, that would be terrific.”

Humane Education: Reaching the Next Generation

One of OBOL’s most significant programs is its humane education initiative, which Smulson has delivered to more than 14,000 children — from preschool through high school. “There’s no humane education classes in all 12 counties of Los Angeles and Santa Clarita,” she said. “I want to reach out. The kids are the future.”

Her presentations are fully interactive — no PowerPoints — and include the story of her own rescue dog, who performs tricks to show children that abused animals can learn to trust and love again. Each child receives a free bilingual coloring and activity book she wrote, teaching responsible pet care, empathy, compassion, anti-bullying, and teamwork.

Students also host collection drives for OBOL, becoming “part of the solution” by gathering blankets and other comfort items for shelter animals. “We empower children to become the caring custodians of our animal friends,” she said.

Disaster Relief and International Reach

OBOL is also an emergency response team, providing supplies during fires, floods, earthquakes, and other disasters. “During the COVID pandemic we never shut down,” Smulson said.

The organization’s reach extends internationally, supporting volunteers traveling to Puerto Rico, Cuba, Guatemala, Vietnam, Cambodia, and even rescuers saving dogs from the meat trade in China. OBOL also assists farm and wildlife sanctuaries, providing blankets, pet beds, hay, and other supplies for pigs, goats, donkeys, raccoons, squirrels, reptiles, and more. “It is so amazing,” she said. “These are the animals that will never be able to get a home, but they’re going to live out their life on a farm.”

Community Partnerships Through Pageantry

For more than a decade, Tara Rice — Miss West Coast Pageant Director and Co-National United States Pageant Director — has incorporated OBOL into her pageant programs. Every contestant must choose a platform or cause, and Rice teaches participants how to partner with nonprofits like OBOL.

“Operation Blankets of Love fills a critical gap that many people don’t realize exists,” Rice said. “Shelters often don’t have the budget for essential comfort and care items. OBOL provides lifesaving supplies that help animals survive, heal, and find loving homes.”

Rice also emphasizes OBOL’s disaster-relief work and its advocacy for adopting from shelters rather than buying from breeders or pet stores.

A Call to Action

For Smulson, the mission remains deeply personal. “If people really want to help more animals get loving homes, we can save more lives,” she said. “And what a great feeling that would be.”

Operation Blankets of Love continues to grow, powered by community generosity and a founder who refuses to look away when animals are in need.

For more information, visit www.obol.info; or call (818) 402-6586. 