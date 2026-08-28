Lincoln Club welcomes statewide GOP candidates to SCV  

The Lincoln Club of Los Angeles County welcomed Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton and other candidates for statewide office to the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, giving residents an opportunity to hear from them directly before the November election.

Candidates Michael Gates, who is running for state attorney general, and Herb Morgan, who is running for state controller, were also present during the afternoon event, and all spoke about their priorities and what they’d focus on if voted into office.

Hilton is facing Democrat Xavier Becerra in November, after the two candidates beat others in the Statewide Primary Election held on June 2.

Some of Hilton’s priorities include cutting the cost of living, making gas more affordable and fixing the education system by ensuring students receive the support they need to succeed, including skills training, according to his campaign website.

His two initiatives, “Califordable” and “Califuture,” each outline eight priorities.

Republican candidate for state governor Steve Hilton gives his remarks during “The Golden Ticket,” an event hosted by the L.A. County Lincoln Club for local residents to meet candidates ahead of the November election at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“The mission I have, that I will have as your next governor, is a critical mission, to save California’s economy,” he said to the guests during his 25-minute speech. “To make this a place where businesses are coming back, investing again, creating jobs and wealth and opportunity.”

Hilton criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration for the high gas prices, cost of living crisis, and other challenges the state has faced.

“People are saying enough is enough. We’re not going to let them take California now any longer,” he said.

He also vocalized his support for Gates and Morgan. Gates is facing Democratic candidate Rob Bonta and Morgan is facing Democratic candidate Malia Cohen.

Morgan is running to be the chief fiscal officer for the fourth largest economy in the world, which includes responsibilities such as: safeguarding various financial properties until claimed by rightful owners, independently auditing government agencies and spent state funds, and administering the payroll system for state government employees along with other responsibilities.

Republican candidate for attorney general Michael Gates and L.A. County Lincoln Club co-chair Harleen Grewal during “The Golden Ticket,” an event hosted by the L.A. County Lincoln Club for local residents to meet candidates ahead of the November election at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Gates is running to be the state’s top lawyer and law enforcement officer protecting and serving the people of California, a position that has responsibilities including: promoting community safety, preserving California’s natural resources, enforcing civil rights laws, and helping victims of identity theft, mortgage-related fraud, illegal business practices, and other consumer crimes.

The event, which was organized by Lincoln Club of Los Angeles County co-chair Harleen Grewal, welcomed many local SCV leaders and elected officials.

“When I took this role, I made a commitment to giving everything I have. My time, my energy, my resources and most importantly my heart,” said Grewal. “I believe in supporting good candidates and good leaders. If we want change, we can’t sit on the sidelines and wait for somebody else to make it happen.”

The L.A. County Lincoln Club presents republican candidates Steve Hilton, Michael Gates and Herb Morgan with a $20,000 check to support their campaigns ahead of the November elections during The Golden Ticket,” an event hosted by the L.A. County Lincoln Club for local residents to meet candidates ahead of the November election at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

To further that mission, the Lincoln Club contributed $20,000 to the campaigns, because the club “believes in standing behind them, not just with words but with our support,” Grewal added.

The club also presented the Lincoln Legacy Award to Richard Budman, owner and publisher of The Signal and The Buzz streaming channel, for his work in highlighting community stories and celebrating the people, businesses, organizations, and leaders who make up the SCV.

Budman, taken by surprise, thanked the club for the recognition.

“We’re just trying to keep Santa Clarita great. It’s a great, great community,” he added before acknowledging the Newhall fire that destroyed several local businesses on Main Street, and how it impacted the community. He stated he was confident that, with the community coming together, it would be rebuilt.

L.A. County Lincoln Club co-chair Harleen Grewal presents The Buzz/Signal publisher and owner Richard Budman with the Lincoln Club Legacy Award during “The Golden Ticket,” an event featuring Republican candidates Steve Hilton, Michael Gates and Herb Morgan at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal