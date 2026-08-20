College Briefs for Aug. 20

Gilroy earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degrees

Grace Gilroy, of Santa Clarita, was among a record 3,762 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 8-9.

Gilroy earned a bachelor of arts with high distinction from the College of Arts and Sciences. Gilroy also earned a bachelor of arts with high distinction from the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

The graduates are from 61 countries; 45 U.S. states and the District of Columbia; and 230-plus Nebraska communities.

Local students named to SNHU president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University has announced the names of local students who were named to the spring 2026 president’s list.

Local students receiving the academic honors were:

• Kenneth Goodstein, of Acton.

• Luciana Stearns, of Santa Clarita.

• Phillip Paschall, of Santa Clarita.

• Isabel Mendoza, of Santa Clarita.

• Jassenia Salazar, of Santa Clarita.

• Anthony Bath, of Canyon Country.

• Michailey Newton, of Canyon Country.

• Desiree Scott, of Santa Clarita.

• Pamela Petersen, of Valencia.

• David Lopez, of Valencia.

• Kyla Gray of, Valencia.

• Emerson Nacino, of Santa Clarita.

• Christy Burton, of Valencia.

• Ilianna Chavez, of Canyon Country.

• Linda Lopez, of Canyon Country.

• Dareen Maslamani, of Canyon Country.

• Griffin Barbula, of Canyon Country.

• Angelina Wangler, of Santa Clarita.

• Jazmine Flores, of Santa Clarita.

• Nicholas Masciotra, of Saugus.

• Lynsey Schnepp, of Santa Clarita.

• Cathy Blair, of Newhall.

• Keiwanna Chatters, of Santa Clarita.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The spring terms run from January to May.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.