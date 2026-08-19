Foothill League hosts football media day, coaches discuss changing landscape 

The high school football season is just a few days away from kicking off in the Santa Clarita Valley. And for the programs in the Foothill League, local coaches and their players gathered Saturday at Saugus High School to answer questions about the season ahead.

The media day, which was the second-ever edition in the Foothill League’s history, was an opportunity for local head coaches to discuss the changing landscape that is high school football.

Saugus head coach Jason Bornn, who’s entering his 24th season at the helm of the Centurions, said that the effects of the NCAA’s transfer rules have trickled down onto the high school level.

The coaches have said – and agreed – it’s affected the way high school players get scouted by college programs.

Although coaches can see the changing landscape as much to adapt, with the Foothill League hosting a media day, the event served as a chance for programs to give players the recognition they deserve, according to Bornn

“One of the challenges that we’re navigating today based in 2026 is the fact that the college landscape has changed tremendously from NIL to the portal,” Bornn said. “I think that’s an important aspect of media day and to allow our players to get exposure to a much broader pool of schools, therefore, creating more opportunities for these young men, if they have some desire to pursue an opportunity to play college football.”

Third-year Hart head coach Jake Goossen-Brown shares Bornn’s assessment and is grateful that the media day showcases the talent that Santa Clarita Valley football can produce.

“Santa Clarita has always been known as a great football area,” Goossen-Brown said. “I think it’s great for these guys to be out in front of it and get an opportunity to show how great they are and how wonderful this league is.”

The players feel the same way as their coaches, especially incoming seniors.

Saugus offensive lineman Beckham Welch, who’s entering his senior season with the Centurions, said he’s looking to give it all for his final year in high school and season.

“It’s just about having fun. Playing football is supposed to be fun,” Welch said. “During practice, be physical. But also, just while you’re doing all that, just having fun.”

Nico Funez, the Valencia senior running back, shared the same sentiment as Welch and spoke how seniors use Valencia’s football “gold standard,” an expectation that each player holds accountable to themselves, for being the best leader and version of themselves.

As the senior running back enters his final year, Funez wants the 2026 season to play like his absolute best for him and his teammates.

“You can never be more than who you are, but you can always be less than who you are,” Funez said on Valencia’s culture. “It’s just about being the best version of yourself.”

Wildcats head coach Sean O’Brien, who’s returning to the head coach position at West Ranch for the first time since 2012, echoed both players’ and coaches’ sentiments throughout the media day. And with a new season ahead, a fresh opportunity presents itself for players to showcase how great Santa Clarita Valley football can be, according to O’Brien.

“Football in the summertime can get a little random sometimes,” O’Brien said. “It’s a game and you’re supposed to have fun. It’s great that these players have these opportunities. It’s enlightening for them, something they might pursue in the future themselves. But on top of everything else, this is a fun day.”

See The Signal’s annual special publication, “SCV Football Preview,” featuring team profiles, photos, schedules, rosters and more, which publishes in Friday’s edition of The Signal. FoothillLeague teams begin their season with non-league games on Thursday night and Friday night.

Golden Valley senior and running back DJ Terry responds to a question at the Hart District Media Day on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Saugus High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Canyon High senior and quarterback Julian Carlin responds to a question at the Hart District Media Day on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Saugus High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Castaic High junior Lucas Dureya responds to a question at the Hart District Media Day on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Saugus High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal