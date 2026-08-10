Homicide detectives investigate death at Five Knolls, victim identified  

The typically quiet neighborhood, Five Knolls, was shaken when multiple Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rolled up to a home on the 27000 block of Attwell Lane for a potential homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Adam Tejero, 19, was the man who was found dead in the home, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Nixle alert. The incident was first reported at 11:43 a.m. on Sunday.

Caution tape was put around the perimeter of the home and others near it before Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives went through to get to the scene around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Homicide Lt. German Ochoa spoke to The Signal on Monday morning regarding the investigation, and said that neither suicide nor foul play had yet to be ruled out.

He added that Homicide Bureau detectives are gathering the facts of the death and are waiting for L.A. County Medical Examiner officials to determine the cause of death.

Deputies and detectives were seen going to neighboring homes on Sunday during the initial investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.