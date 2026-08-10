Big rig fire closes northbound I-5   

A big rig fire resulted in multiple lanes shutting down on the northbound Interstate 5 north of Smokey Bear Road on Monday morning, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The lane closures stretched through the afternoon, backing up traffic as far south as Castaic.

All lanes except the left lane were still closed as of 4:16 p.m., on Monday, and motorists were advised to expect delays of two hours or more, according to the SigAlert website.

The call went out as a big rig that caught fire around 11:30 a.m., forcing the closure of all northbound lanes as of the publication of the story, according to Officer Andre Ortiz with the CHP Newhall-area Office.

The cause has not been determined, Ortiz said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 11:30 a.m., arriving eight minutes later, according to Howard Tieu with the Fire Department.

The call went out as a brush fire the incident was confirmed as a working fire at 11:36 a.m., Tieu said.

There were no injuries reported as of the publication of this story, Tieu said.

As of about 12:25 p.m., first responder radio dispatch traffic indicated fire was still burning in the cargo container of the big rig.