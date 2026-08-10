Deadly earthquake strikes western Colombia 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

A major earthquake struck the western portion of Colombia on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with officials saying that at least 47 people are dead.

The quake registered at 7.4 magnitude, the USGS reported. It hit around 3 miles to the east of San José del Palmar in the western portion of the country, roughly 250 miles west of Bogota, the capital.

Local officials confirmed that at least 18 people had been killed in the city of Pereira, two in the city of Manizales, and 27 people in the Valle del Cauca department, where Colombia’s third-biggest city, Cali, is located. At least three killed in Valle del Cauca were children, the governor reported.

The USGS reported it struck at a depth of 66 miles. In a statement on social media, the governor of Chocó state, Nubia Cordoba, said her office is “concerned about aftershocks” triggered by the quake, according to a translation.

“Although the epicenter was in San José del Palmar, in the capital Quibdó there are injuries and severe damage to buildings. We are already conducting the damage assessment to issue the first official report,” she wrote on X, describing the quake as a “severe seismic event.”

In Bogota, the quake was felt strongly.

“After the earthquake was felt around 7:34 a.m., as of this hour, there are no reports of impacts or structural damage, just some cracks in buildings,” Bogota Mayor Carlos Galán said in a post on X.

Dramatic footage posted on social media showed the quake shaking buildings. Other videos posted online showed what appeared to be a damaged church and other structures in the quake’s aftermath. The authenticity of the videos could not be immediately confirmed.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said in a social media post that he has “directly assumed leadership of the emergency response” to the quake.

“I have ordered the establishment of a Unified Command Post to coordinate the attention to the damages and the affected individuals,” he said, adding, “I will also be personally in Pereira to accompany the affected people and verify the government’s response.”

The Colombian Maritime Authority ruled out any tsunami threat to the Colombian Pacific coast following the quake.

The governor of Antioquia state, meanwhile, said in a statement that, so far, there have been “no reports of victims or injuries,” according to local media outlet El Espectador. The state includes the Colombian city of Medellín, the second-largest in the country.

The quake was also felt by residents in neighboring Ecuador, according to the El Comercio newspaper.

Monday’s tremor comes weeks after two back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes hammered nearby Venezuela in June. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed, and more than 5,000 people died, officials have said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.