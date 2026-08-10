‘Tasha’ fire knocked down, fires near SCV almost contained 

Multiple fires in and around the Santa Clarita Valley were nearing the end as of Monday afternoon, according to the Watch Duty app and L.A. County Fire Department personnel.

The Tasha fire near Sierra Highway south of Needham Ranch Parkway was knocked down on Sunday evening, according to the Watch Duty app.

The fire had burned about 20 acres, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the Fire Department.

The Ridge fire, near Gorman, had burned about 1,107 acres as of Monday afternoon and is about 95% contained, according to Watch Duty.

Torres said there were close calls to structures being damaged, but multiple fire agencies were able to combat the flames before it hit.

The Holser fire near Piru burned about 167 acres and on Monday had reached 95% containment, according to Watch Duty.

There were no structures threatened, according to Andy Van Sciver, public information officer for the Ventura County Fire Department.

Knockdown of the fire was around 5:21 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to the Ventura County Fire Department social media.