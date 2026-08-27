Human Ummah Foundation hosts First Responders Dinner  

Whether it’s a fire, or a car crash with traumatic injuries, or a burglary in progress, the ones first to respond to the scene are the men and women in badges and uniform, taking a risk that every other civilian wouldn’t.

And to thank them for their willingness to enter unknown and dangerous situations, the Human Ummah Foundation, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, held their first responders’ appreciation dinner to thank them for their work and show their support.

“We do this event every two years to recognize those people who protect us,” Izzah Saleem, president of the girls’ youth board at the Islamic Center of SCV, said during the event held recently at College of the Canyons. “I think we need to be grateful for them every day they put their life in danger to protect us and people don’t realize that. It’s not an easy job.”

More than 150 people were expected, among them local leaders including Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, Capt. Brandon Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County Fire Department Assistant Chief Pat Sprengel.

Those present said their support to local first responders was rooted in personal experiences, in moments when they were in need of help.

Junaid Khan, the founder of the Human Ummah Foundation, said he’s had different experiences where the role of a first responder made all the difference in an emergency.

In one instance, Kahn’s daughter stopped breathing when she was just a toddler years ago, and seeing his daughter begin to fade away “was the scariest moment of my life,” he said. “I called 9-1-1 and in less than three minutes they showed up and did what they needed to do.”

Now, with her thriving as a healthy adult studying to become a doctor, Khan credited that possibility to the help of first responders.

“We work very hard on a day-to-day basis to make sure that the relationship is really good and it’s super important that we work together because it makes large incidents go very well,” Sprengel said as he took a pause from greeting those present. “Our role is huge in the community so it’s important to make sure that there is teamwork between all the different agencies.”

Barclay, who was also greeting those attending the event, added that the recognition from the local community was very meaningful for “their valiant sacrifice and putting their lives on the line every single day.”

He also added that local first responders take pride knowing that the Santa Clarita Valley is considered one of the safest areas in the nation, which is due to the responsibility they have and don’t take lightly.