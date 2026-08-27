Walk of Western Stars survives Newhall fire 

One of Old Town Newhall’s distinctive qualities is its Walk of Western Stars — a sidewalk tribute akin to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the aftermath of a structure fire that destroyed a block of local businesses and a theater, almost all the plaques closest to the blaze on Monday remained untouched, according to a city of Santa Clarita official.

Carrie Lujan, the city’s communications manager, said on Wednesday afternoon that the plaques along Main Street and Market Street remained unscathed, except for one.

The plaque honoring Buck Page, which is located on the east side of Main Street, sustained minimal damage to one of its corners. Page was inducted in 2004 and was a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist originally from Pennsylvania who founded the original Riders of the Purple Sage.

The Walk of Western Stars honors actors, directors, musicians and stunt professionals who have contributed to Western films, television and radio. They are recognized on the sidewalks of Old Town Newhall through bronze plaques, each depicting a saddle and bearing the name of the honoree.

It began in 1981, led by Newhall merchants before the city of Santa Clarita’s incorporation in 1987, and was aimed at commemorating film stars. Most recently, Gary Combs and the Happy Family were inducted in April.

Combs was a stuntman and stunt coordinator known for his works on “Bladerunner,” “Robocop,” “Legends of the Fall” and much more.

The Happy family members were a multigenerational family of stunt performers, which began with Don and Edith Happy, who worked in Hollywood’s golden era of Western films.

Every year the city of Santa Clarita inducts new honorees with a special ceremony and remarks from local leaders.