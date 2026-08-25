‘It gives me hope to want to rebuild’ 

Newhall businesses face uncertain future after fire

The smell of lingering smoke filled the air, while the occasional pedestrian walked by to look at what was left of an entire block of Main Street where, just a few days ago, multiple businesses and a historical theater once stood in Old Town Newhall.

Now, only a large pile of debris could be seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, while city workers fenced off the area and covered it with a large tarp, leaving the community in shock and disbelief.

“It’s just very sad,” said local resident Dennis Clark, as he took a pause from walking his dog to look at what was left following the fire. Living in the Santa Clarita Valley his whole life, he had never seen a fire of this magnitude, let alone in the heart of Old Town Newhall, he said.

“I hope we all continue to work together. Put it back the way it was,” Clark said.

The fire, which broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Monday on the 24200 block of Main Street, turned into an hours-long battle for Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, and despite their efforts, all businesses on the strip were lost.

A worker begins hanging a tarp Tuesday morning to cover debris following a commercial fire that destroyed several local businesses in Old Town Newhall the previous day. Aug. 25, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The former El Trocadero Mexican restaurant, the Newhall Refinery restaurant, The Main Theatre, which served as an entertainment and arts hub for 30 years, and Care Tucker Style House were destroyed.

Care and Jonny Tucker, the owners of Care Tucker Style House, were both still in disbelief with their new reality on Tuesday.

Their security alarm system went off in the early hours of Monday morning, and they both assumed someone broke into their store, they said.

When they learned the alarm system went off due to a structure fire, the couple assumed they would be able to return to their regular business hours the following day, with a few fans purchased off Amazon to clear the smoke from the inside of the boutique and clothes itself.

But the fire quickly spread, destroying their business, which had just celebrated its three-year anniversary at the location. They opened their doors on Aug. 4, 2023.

Remnants are seen following a commercial fire that destroyed a strip of local businesses, including Newhall Refinery and The MAIN Theatre, the day prior in Old Town Newhall on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“You hear things are happening in other places and you never think you’re going to be the one, until you’re the one,” Care said, as she and Jonny stood on Main Street just a few feet away from the fire debris. “It’s devastating.”

The boutique, which sold women’s clothing and accessories, was the Tucker family’s livelihood, leaving the couple and their four children with a difficult and uncertain time ahead.

But with Newhall deeply rooted in community, the Tucker family and other businesses impacted by the fire have received an outpouring of support since news of the destruction broke, with GoFundMe pages created to aid in their rebuilding efforts.

The Tucker family has received more than 300 donations, and have raised over $65,000 toward their $200,000 goal, while the Newhall Refinery received over $8,000 in donations of their $26,000 goal, as of the publication of this story.

“It’s incredible,” Care said, seeing the support her family has received from everyone, including strangers she briefly met when they were shopping at her location. “The community has lifted us and given me hope. So many smiles, and tears, and joy.”

TimBen Boydston, executive and artistic director of the Canyon Theatre Guild, looks at what remains of a strip of local businesses destroyed in a fire the previous day in Old Town Newhall on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Jonny noted that, as the owners of a clothing store, they sometimes questioned the impact their business had on the broader community. But following the devastating fire, people from all walks of life have come forward to show their support, sharing personal stories and memories of their experiences at the business.

“People start coming out and telling you what you meant to them, and just in terms of human connection, and being able to feel good and have a place where they could connect, it’s like, ‘Wow, maybe we are doing something good in this world,’” Jonny said.

The Tucker family described themselves as givers, but during this time of need, they said they greatly appreciate anything and everything the community is willing to offer.

Throughout the morning, some locations along Main Street that weren’t directly impacted returned to their regular business hours, while others remained closed until further notice. One store hadsigns up on the window that read, “Please Pray for us all on Main Street” and “Thank You Responders.”

As the city of Santa Clarita’s arts and entertainment district, Old Town Newhall’s neighboring businesses and organizations that serve as local art and cultural hubs expressed both shock over the destruction and support for those impacted by the fire.

Old Town Newhall fire, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. Signal staff photo.

Amanda Palma, with the ARTree Community Arts Center located on 6th Street, just a block away from where the fire took place, said the impact could be felt throughout the local arts community.

“It’s very close, they’re our neighbors, so we feel really lucky that it didn’t reach us,” Palma said, adding that the ARTree would love to be part of restoration efforts for locations impacted.

But in the midst of all the loss, with the support from the community, Care has developed a desire to rebuild after she initially questioned whether it was worth it.

“It gives me hope to want to rebuild,” Care said, but added, for now: “We just have to figure out how we have to get by.”