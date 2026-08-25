Cal Lutheran’s Fifty and Better program offers fall session lineup 

News release

THOUSAND OAKS — Adults 50 and older looking to learn something new or stay active this fall can choose from a broad range of offerings through California Lutheran University’s Fifty and Better program, said a news release from the university.

Fifty and Better will offer eight courses and six lecture sessions through Nov. 19, along with fitness and wellness classes, an introductory watercolor course and excursions to cultural and scientific institutions. Courses and lectures are available online through Zoom, with several also offered in person at Cal Lutheran’s Thousand Oaks campus through a HyFlex format.

The fall academic lineup spans history, archaeology, art, music and international affairs.

The season begins with “The Murder of Rasputin: The Whodunnit of the 20th Century,” taught by historian and linguist Asya Pereltsvaig. The four-week course examines the conspirators behind the 1916 murder of Grigori Rasputin and the political upheaval that followed.

Ancient history takes center stage in “Aegean Twilight: The Bronze Age Collapse and the Echoes of Homer,” in which Scott Jones examines the interconnected civilizations of the Late Bronze Age, the collapse of their trading networks and the possible connection between those events and the stories later immortalized in Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey.

Art historian Eleanor Schrader will teach “Painting America: The New Deal Murals That Shaped a Nation,” exploring the Federal Art Project and the public murals created during the Great Depression. The course examines how government-sponsored art transformed public spaces while helping launch or advance the careers of artists including Jackson Pollock, Thomas Hart Benton and Jacob Lawrence.

“The Art That Changed the Rules: Dada and Surrealism,” taught by art historian Katherine Zoraster, will examine the revolutionary movements that challenged traditional ideas about art in the aftermath of World War I. Students will encounter artists ranging from Marcel Duchamp and Hannah Höch to Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró and Man Ray.

Music industry veteran Tony Moon will lead “The Men Behind the Music: How Clive Davis and Don Kirshner Created the Soundtrack of Our Lives.” The four-week course follows the careers of two influential music executives and the performers, songwriters and recordings that helped shape six decades of American popular music.

The ancient world returns with “Uncovering the Ancient Maya Civilization,” taught by Ken Seligson, an archaeologist and professor at California State University, Dominguez Hills. The course explores Maya hieroglyphs, architecture, political systems, royal courts, technology and relationships with the environment.

Contemporary international affairs are the focus of two additional courses. David Livingstone will teach “The Cold War Revisited: Understanding Yesterday’s Conflict and Today’s Crises,” examining the origins of the Cold War and its continuing influence on global politics. John McCannon’s “Russia’s Imperial Reach: Empire-Building and Expansion” traces Russia’s centuries-long territorial expansion and examines the historical development of its colonial and hegemonic ambitions.

The lecture series provides shorter opportunities to explore art, food, music and Asian history.

Katherine Zoraster will open the series with “LACMA Then and Now: The Evolution of Los Angeles’ Premier Art Museum,” a look at the history of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and its recently opened David Geffen Galleries.

Chocolate sommelier and ice cream enthusiast Andy Binsley will present “The Wonderful World of Ice Cream,” covering the frozen dessert’s history, production, varieties, nutrition and environmental issues. In-person participants can also sample a selection of frozen treats.

Cal Lutheran Associate Dean for the Creative and Performing Arts Michael Hart will present the two-part “More Than Meets the Ear: The Art of Listening,” exploring both the emotional impact of music and the musical elements that shape the listening experience.

The lecture series concludes with “The Struggle for Korea: Rival Visions from Japanese Rule to the Korean War,” a two-part presentation by Cal Lutheran history professor David Nelson examining Korea’s transition from Japanese colonial rule through liberation, division and the Korean War.

The program also gives participants opportunities to learn outside the traditional classroom.

Among the fall activities is a guided tour of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and its David Geffen Galleries with Zoraster on Aug. 31. The tour complements the LACMA lecture and focuses on the museum’s new galleries.

For those interested in science and space exploration, Fifty and Better is offering a tour of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Sept. 15. Participants may visit facilities including the von Karman Visitor Center, Space Flight Operations Facility and Spacecraft Assembly Facility. Limited bus transportation from Cal Lutheran is available.

Fitness offerings include Zumba Gold with Cheryl Wu Hall, a low-impact dance fitness class emphasizing cardiovascular fitness, muscular conditioning, flexibility, balance and coordination. Participants can also choose Intro to Qigong with Light Tai Chi or Beginning Tai Chi with Jim Belsley. The progressive classes use gentle movements, breathing and mindfulness techniques to develop balance, flexibility, strength and focus.

Yoga instructor Anyez Klevecz will lead both Chair Yoga with Weights and Gentle Yoga. Chair Yoga combines seated and supported standing movements with functional, joint-friendly resistance, while Gentle Yoga emphasizes flexibility, mobility, balance, foundational strength and relaxation.

Creative learners can enroll in The Art of Watercolor with Hope Jordan, a six-week beginner course beginning Oct. 16. Students will learn brush control, color mixing, washes, layering and composition through hands-on exercises and will create a series of studies and a final piece.

The Fifty and Better program is designed for adults 50 and older and does not require traditional university enrollment. Courses and lectures are offered individually, and participants can choose from several bundle options. Four-week courses are $40, three-week courses are $30 and individual lectures are $12. Three lectures may be bundled for $26, three courses for $86, or the entire fall session of eight courses and six lectures for $248. The ice cream lecture carries an additional $5 fee for in-person tasting.

Activity classes and tours are priced separately. Registration is open, although several activities, including the LACMA and JPL tours and some fitness classes, currently have waitlists.

For registration and a complete schedule, visit the Fifty and Better website at www.callutheran.edu/centers/lifelong-learning/fifty-better or contact the program at [email protected] or 805-493-3290.