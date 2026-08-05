COC Foundation to host ‘Swing for Student Success’ golf tournament on Oct. 19 

News release

The College of the Canyons Foundation is scheduled to host its annual “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 19, at Valencia Country Club, bringing together community leaders, business partners, alumni, and supporters for a day of golf and philanthropy benefiting COC students, said a news release from the college.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the College of the Canyons Foundation, strengthening its ability to provide student scholarships, emergency assistance, and essential student support initiatives that remove barriers to education and student achievement, the release said.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their educational goals without financial hardship standing in the way,” COC Foundation Executive Director Shawna Mann said in the release. “This event helps further our mission to provide scholarships, emergency aid, and critical resources that empower students to complete their education and build brighter futures. We are grateful to our sponsors and participants for investing in student success.”

In addition to a day of golf, participants can enjoy a variety of activities designed for golfers of all skill levels, including the popular cornhole competition, a $2,500 Helicopter Ball Drop, Longest Drive Contest, Mega-Putt Contest, Closest-to-the-Pin Contest, and a $25,000 Hole-in-One Contest.

Premium sponsorship packages will also include caddie services provided by members of the college’s 13-time state champion men’s golf team, offering participants a unique opportunity to connect with student-athletes while supporting their educational journey, the release said.

Single-player spots are $700 and sponsorship packages are available at multiple levels. To register or learn more about the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament, go to tinyurl.com/je8x7u8u, call 661-362-3434, or email [email protected].