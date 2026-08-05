LA County launches ‘Path to 2028’ 

News release

As L.A. County closes it celebration of the World Cup, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity is launching Path to 2028, a countywide initiative designed to ensure that small businesses, workers and communities benefit from the economic opportunities connected to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and other sports entertainment events, the DEO announced in a news release.

In partnership with cities and communities across Los Angeles County, Path to 2028 events bring together speakers, public-sector partners, business resource providers, and DEO services to help businesses better understand how to prepare, compete and grow, the release said.

Attendees can learn about public contracting, vendor registration, business certifications, bid readiness, access to capital, technical assistance, and other resources available to support small business growth.

The initiative is part of L.A. County’s broader effort to ensure that local businesses, workers, and communities are positioned to benefit from the economic activity expected before, during and after the 2028 Games, the release said.

As the region prepares for increased demand across industries, such as tourism and hospitality, construction, transportation, and the creative economy, Path to 2028 aims to help connect businesses to the tools and information they need to be ready.

It will also advance LA28’s commitment to engage local and small businesses and achieve 75% local and 25% small business spend targets, in accordance with the LA28 Impact and Sustainability Plan, the release said.

“By helping more businesses get certified, registered, contract-ready, and on RAMP LA, LA County is building the supplier pipeline LA28 needs to meet its economic and sustainability impact goals while ensuring small businesses across the region can access the opportunities created by the Games,” the release said. Further, the county purchases many of the same commodities and services that LA28 anticipates procuring, providing an opportunity for local small businesses to build capacity and benefit from multiple revenue streams.

“Only a few weeks ago, communities across Los Angeles County came together to celebrate soccer, culture and the people who make our region so vibrant. Now, we are building on that momentum as we prepare for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” board chair and 1st District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in the release. “Path to 2028 is not only about creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses and our economy, but also about expanding economic mobility and advancing inclusion across our communities. These global events are a chance to showcase the best of Los Angeles County and ensure our small and local businesses have every opportunity to grow, succeed and thrive on the world stage.”

The first Path to 2028 event was held on May 26 in partnership with the city of Pico Rivera. The next event will be held in partnership with the city of Torrance on Thursday, Aug. 20. Registration and event details are available at opportunity.lacounty.gov/pathto2028. Additional events will be added across the county.

In addition to business support, DEO is also advancing workforce training and job-readiness programs — including Youth@Work, High Road Training Partnerships, and sector-based talent pipelines — to help residents prepare for quality jobs connected to the Games and the region’s long-term economy, the release said.

Cities, communities, organizations, and other local county partners interested in co-hosting a Path to 2028 event are invited to apply. For more information, to co-host an event, or to register for an upcoming event, visit opportunity.lacounty.gov/pathto2028.