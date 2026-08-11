Man dies after being struck on SR-14 

A man has died after being struck by a red Tesla on the southbound lanes of State Route 14 south of Ward Road in Acton on Monday evening, according to a news release by officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The call went out around 10:56 p.m. about a two-vehicle traffic collision and a body within the lanes of southbound SR-14 south of Ward Road in Acton, according to the news release by Officer Andre Ortiz, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

Officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and located a white Ford pickup truck and a red Tesla sedan blocking lanes, according to the release.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of the pickup truck ran out of gas and stopped within the No. 3 lane of southbound SR-14, at Ward Road and that the driver exited and was standing behind his pickup when he and his vehicle were struck by the sedan, the release said.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries while the driver of the sedan remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP, according to the news release.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, Ortiz’s release said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notifyication of legal next of kin, the release said. The CHP Newhall office is investigating the crash.

Any witnesses to this event with additional information can contact the CHP Newhall-area Office at 661-600-1600 attention: Officer K. Mancia.