Jackie, famed Big Bear bald eagle, dies 

Jackie, the bald eagle who won the hearts of nest watchers throughout Southern California and beyond, has died.

The Ojai Raptor Center announced that the famed eagle had died Monday morning after receiving more than three weeks of intensive medical care.

“It is with profound sadness that we share that Patient 26-519 passed away in the early hours of this morning,” the center announced in a news release. “Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists. She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring in our intensive care unit.”

Jackie and her mate, Shadow, became internet celebrities via a Friends of Big Bear Lake webcam aimed at their nest in the mountains above the lake.

The camera was installed about a decade ago and Jackie had been in the Big Bear area for about 15 years. Millions of people tuned in to the camera to catch a glimpse of the pair, and in past years, their eaglets.

Jackie was taken to the raptor center for medical care after she was seen several weeks ago in a fight with two juvenile eagles.

“Throughout her time at Ojai Raptor Center, every decision was guided by the available medical evidence, her welfare, and our responsibility to do what was in her best interest,” the center’s release said.

“We know this news will be deeply felt by the many thousands of people around the world who have followed her journey, hoped alongside us, prayed for her, and supported the people caring for her,” the release added. “Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her.”

Her remains have been transferred into the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.