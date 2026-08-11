Deputies: Man, woman arrested on suspicion of multiple charges 

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after an argument on the 25000 block of Avenida Balita in Newhall on Saturday, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident with a man reporting that his girlfriend intentionally struck him with her vehicle after an argument, according to an email statement from Deputy Mariela Picard, spokeswoman for the station.

The woman reported her boyfriend and said he strangled her during the argument. Both sustained minor injuries, according to the statement.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with bail set at $30,000, the statement said. The man was arrested on suspicion of strangulation with bail set at $20,000.

Both were booked at the station, Picard’s statement said.