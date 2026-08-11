Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse 

A 46-year-old Valencia man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after he left an elderly, gravely disabled woman inside a vehicle at the Costco in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a medical emergency call and found the victim unresponsive in the passenger seat with the vehicle off and temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees, according to an email statement from Deputy Mariela Picard, spokesman for the station.

Investigation and surveillance footage showed her caregiver left her unattended for approximately 17 minutes while he obtained food, the statement said.

He was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station with a zero bail amount, Picard’s statement said.