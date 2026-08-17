Moving Insurance Explained: What’s Covered and What’s Not

You’ve packed the boxes, booked the truck, and picked a moving date. Then a small worry creeps in. What happens if something gets broken, lost, or damaged along the way? That’s where moving insurance comes in, and it’s worth understanding before moving day, not after something goes wrong.

Here’s the part that surprises most people. Moving companies don’t actually sell “insurance” in the traditional sense. What they offer is called valuation coverage, and it works differently from a standard insurance policy. Knowing the difference can save you a lot of frustration if you ever need to file a claim.

What Moving Insurance Actually Means

Every licensed moving company is required by federal law to offer some form of valuation coverage. This is a legal agreement about how much the company is financially responsible for if your belongings are lost or damaged, not a true insurance policy backed by an insurance carrier.

True moving insurance, on the other hand, is a separate product purchased through a third-party insurance provider. It sits on top of whatever valuation coverage your mover already includes. Understanding both options helps you avoid a nasty surprise if you ever need to make a claim.

Released Value Protection: The Free Option

Most moving companies automatically include something called Released Value Protection. It costs nothing extra, which sounds appealing until you look closer at what it actually pays out.

Under this coverage, movers are only liable for a small amount per pound per item, often around sixty cents. That means a fifty pound television that gets damaged might only be reimbursed for around thirty dollars, regardless of what the television actually cost. This coverage protects the mover far more than it protects you.

Full Value Protection: The Better Option

Full Value Protection is the upgrade most people should seriously consider, especially for moves involving furniture, electronics, or anything with real value. Instead of paying based on weight, the mover must repair the item, replace it, or pay you its current market value if it’s lost or damaged.

This option usually costs more, but the added peace of mind is often worth it. If you own newer furniture, expensive appliances, or electronics you’d hate to replace out of pocket, this coverage closes the gap that Released Value Protection leaves wide open.

Third-Party Moving Insurance

Some homeowners choose to add a separate policy through an independent insurance company. This can cover situations that valuation coverage doesn’t touch, such as certain natural disasters or damage that happens for reasons outside the mover’s control.

Third-party insurance is worth considering for long-distance moves, high-value households, or anyone who wants an extra layer of protection beyond what the moving company provides. It’s an additional cost, but for some moves, that added security is worth every penny.

What’s Typically Not Covered

This is the part that catches people off guard. Most valuation coverage and third-party policies come with exclusions, and it pays to know them ahead of time.

Items you packed yourself. Coverage often only applies if the moving company packed the box. Self-packed boxes may be excluded or covered at a much lower rate.

High-value items. Jewelry, cash, and valuable collectibles are usually excluded unless you declare them ahead of time, and sometimes have them appraised.

Damage from normal wear. Scratches, dents, or wear that existed before the move typically won’t qualify for reimbursement.

Acts of nature. Some policies exclude damage caused by severe weather or events outside anyone’s control, unless you’ve added specific third-party coverage.

Reading the fine print before moving day means fewer surprises if you ever need to file a claim.

Does Homeowners Insurance Help?

Sometimes, but not always. Standard homeowners or renters insurance may offer limited protection for certain risks like theft or fire during a move, but it typically won’t cover accidental damage that happens during loading, transport, or unloading. If you’re relying on an existing policy, call your insurance agent beforehand and ask exactly what’s included so you’re not caught guessing later.

Choosing the Right Coverage for Your Move

The right choice depends on what you’re moving and how far it’s going. A short local move with basic furniture might be fine with standard valuation coverage. A long-distance move involving electronics, antiques, or a full household of belongings usually calls for something stronger, like Full Value Protection or a third-party policy.

Ask your moving company to walk you through every option before you sign anything. A reputable company will explain the differences clearly instead of rushing you through the paperwork.

Final Thoughts

Moving insurance isn’t the most exciting part of planning a move, but it’s one of the most important. Knowing what’s covered, what isn’t, and which option fits your situation gives you real peace of mind on moving day. If you’re planning a move in Central Kentucky, working with experienced Lexington KY movers means you’ll get straightforward answers about coverage instead of confusing fine print, so you know exactly what’s protected before the truck ever pulls away.