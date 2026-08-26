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One person transported in deputy-involved collision 

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One person was transported to the hospital following a deputy-involved motorcycle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest late Wednesday morning, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol. 

According to Burgos-Lopez, officers received the call at 10:34 a.m. reporting the collision near 30773 San Francisquito Road, near the Drinkwater Flats off-road area. Burgos-Lopez could not confirm which party was transported, or what kind of vehicle the deputy collided with.  

Officers were still on the scene as of 10:50 a.m., according to Burgos-Lopez. Burgos-Lopez could not confirm which jurisdiction the deputy was involved in. 

Sgt. Jonathan Elizarraraz with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station could not confirm whether the deputy was associated with Santa Clarita but stated that the collision was a “training accident” and further investigation was being conducted by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Training Bureau. 

First responder radio dispatch traffic indicated that a sheriff’s deputy was injured.  

No other injuries were reported. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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