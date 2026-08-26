Firefighters respond to reports of smoke following Main Street fire 

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke in Old Town Newhall Wednesday morning at the scene of the Main Street fire that took place early Monday morning, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Aldana, firefighters were on the scene at 8:57 a.m., and were in the process of mopping up. There was no indication of active flames.

Bystanders stated that light smoke could be seen from the premises Wednesday morning, with worries of a hot spot being ignited.

According to radio dispatch traffic, firefighters requested a brief closure of Sixth Street due to the presence of fire hoses in the roadway.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke on Main Street Wednesday morning on Aug. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal