Blog

Firefighters respond to reports of smoke following Main Street fire 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Firefighters responded to reports of smoke on Main Street Wednesday morning on Aug. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke in Old Town Newhall Wednesday morning at the scene of the Main Street fire that took place early Monday morning, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

According to Aldana, firefighters were on the scene at 8:57 a.m., and were in the process of mopping up. There was no indication of active flames.  

Bystanders stated that light smoke could be seen from the premises Wednesday morning, with worries of a hot spot being ignited.  

According to radio dispatch traffic, firefighters requested a brief closure of Sixth Street due to the presence of fire hoses in the roadway. 

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke on Main Street Wednesday morning on Aug. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Firefighters responded to reports of smoke on Main Street Wednesday morning on Aug. 26, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS