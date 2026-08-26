Rebuilding at the Mosaic, piece by piece 

Jane Mick sits at the newly established Mosaic Santa Clarita Arts & Cultural Center at Valencia Town Center on Tuesday — surrounded by her unfinished work, as well as work that’s ready for purchase.

With a collection of her interpretation of wine bottles, women, landscapes, and all three combined, Mick simultaneously mourns the loss of her exhibition titled “Illuminated Women,” which was recently put on exhibit at The Main Theatre.

Jane Mick displays her prints and original artwork for purchase at the Mosaic Santa Clarita Arts & Cultural Center at Valencia Town Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Mick’s first solo exhibition was destroyed in Monday morning’s fire, which burned several businesses throughout the block on Main Street and destroyed The Main. Finally having showcased her curated work of women through art, Mick not only grieves the lost pieces, but also grieves what they represented to her.

“I had my reception at The Main on Thursday during Senses (block party), and it was all my women paintings with Swarovski crystals, gold leaves, glitter, even fabric. They were glamorous, and I always wanted to have all my paintings in one area so they could see the whole grouping, so I was excited, ‘Oh, I finally get to have all my women in one place,’” Mick said. “I had the reception, the reception was great and it was a nice night. I went back to concentrating on my paintings. Then, Monday hit.”

Mick, who was a fashion designer before working at a sign shop, has always been associated with Santa Clarita’s art community, having been a part of the Santa Clarita Artists Association for decades.

Jane Mick works on her art at the Mosaic Santa Clarita Arts & Cultural Center at Valencia Town Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I get a phone call early in the morning from the president of the Santa Clarita Art Association, and she goes, ‘Newhall Refinery is on fire.’ I went there around 7:30 a.m., and they had the block roped offand the fire was blazing. I walked across the street, and I’m looking through The Main. I could see the blue wall that’s in the main lobby, and I’m thinking, ‘OK, the wall is still there,’” Mick said. “My sister and I went to grab some coffee, and when we came back, you could see through the door into the parking lot.”

Mick now describes the aftermath as a “pile of rubble,” and initally had hoped to acquire and hold on to a few of her pieces, even if they had been partially burned.

Jane Mick’s artistic signature includes people inside wine bottles, displayed at the Mosaic Santa Clarita Arts & Cultural Center at Valencia Town Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Mick’s philosophy is “painting happy,” and while she may not be able to rebuild the pieces she lost, she’s focused on selling her other pieces while painting new ones.

“Everybody has been asking me what they can do to help. I’m not into that ‘give me money thing.’ I’m at the Mosaic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and some evenings. If you want to help, come down and buy a painting,” Mick said. “I have my landscapes. I paint [people] in wine bottles. A lot of people know me for that.”

Until Sept. 8, Mick’s work will be showcased at Mosaic.

Anyone interested in purchasing a print of any size can visit the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or text Mick at 661-212-0386.