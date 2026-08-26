City to hold Community Beautification Day 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to the fifth annual Community Beautification Day on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon in various locations around the city.

This year’s fifth anniversary brings an change to Community Beautification Day, said a news release from the city. Instead of focusing efforts on one area of Santa Clarita, projects will take place at multiple locations across the city, making it easier for residents to get involved.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Mulching along Golden Valley Road near Sierra Highway.

Litter removal on Golden Valley Road near Centre Pointe Parkway.

Graffiti removal along Sierra Highway and Remsen Street.

Residents can also take advantage of mulch and compost giveaways and a bulky-item drop-off location at Newhall Park (24923 Newhall Ave.). Three 40-yard dumpsters will be available for residents to safely and responsibly dispose of large items, helping deter illegal dumping throughout the community. Hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Beautification efforts will extend beyond volunteer projects, the release said. Street sweeping along Valle Del Oro will take place over two days to help minimize impacts to traffic, with one side of the street scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, and the other side scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. Following the mulching project along Golden Valley Road, street sweeping will also take place to clear any remaining debris.

“Whether you are volunteering for the first time or returning for another year, Community Beautification Day is an opportunity to work alongside your neighbors and help keep Santa Clarita clean and beautiful,” the release said.

Volunteer registration is open now on SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Individuals 14 and under must be accompanied by a registered parent or guardian. For more information about Community Beautification Day, contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076.