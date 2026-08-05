Vince fire prompts evacuation orders 

A fire in Valencia that initially prompted evacuation orders for residents in the Bridgeport area was extinguished following a large presence of Los Angeles County Department Fire personnel on Tuesday evening, according to the Watch Duty app.

Dubbed the Vince Fire, the blaze broke out at approximately 6:13 p.m. on the 23700 block of Auto Center Court. Another location where the fire was reported was near the intersection of West Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to the PulsePoint app.

Forward progress was stopped at approximately 6:55 p.m. before the fire could grow larger in size and threaten homes and nearby structures.

Evacuation orders were underway for residents in the Bridgeport community of Valencia while multiple L.A. County Fire Department resources were dispatched to battle the blaze. It was estimated to be 1 acre in size, burning in heavy brush moving north.

Evacuation orders were established at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday and were lifted by 7:11 p.m., according to Watch Duty.

The fire created a large black cloud of smoke that could be seen through various areas of the Santa Clarita Valley, according to posts circulating on social media platforms.

How the fire started was unknown as of the publication of this story.