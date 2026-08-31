What Tzadok Weinberg Learned About Business From Volunteering as an Emergency Medical Responder 

Most business executives learn management principles from MBA programs or consulting frameworks. Tzadok Weinberg came from responding to cardiac arrests at three in the morning.

For two years, he served as a volunteer EMT with Hatzolah of Passaic & Clifton, which provides emergency medical response to Jewish communities in the region. He also volunteered with Hatzolah Air, supporting international emergency medical transport. Both roles were operational. He carried a radio. When it went off, he went.

The lessons from that work transferred directly to how he runs Eastern Healthcare, his network of skilled nursing facilities in Virginia, and Peerstar, his behavioral health company operating across Pennsylvania.

What Keeps the System Running

Hatzolah runs without employment contracts, compensation structures, or performance reviews. Volunteers commit to availability windows and either show up or don’t. There is no backup mechanism. When someone calls for help and the committed volunteer isn’t there, someone suffers.

Nobody tracks hours. Nobody monitors productivity. The system functions because people keep their word, and what qualifies someone for a difficult call is demonstrated reliability, not credentials.

Weinberg brought that logic to how he manages his companies. “We don’t track PTO days,” he says. “People take off as they need. It’s about trusting people to get their work done while taking care of themselves.”

Healthcare leadership often wants both: a culture of trust and the comfort of oversight mechanisms. Emergency response makes that contradiction visible. When the call comes in, the question is simply whether someone is there. The trust functions, or it doesn’t. There is no middle position that provides the benefits of both.

Speed Over Perfection

Emergency medicine operates in compressed timelines: seconds to assess, minutes to stabilize. There is no time for consensus building or extended data review. A call requires immediate pattern recognition and action on incomplete information.

Weinberg’s career trajectory demonstrates comfort with rapid judgment. He went door-to-door with his resume, was repeatedly rejected, eventually landed a role, and spent six months as a dietary supervisor at Grandell Nursing and Rehab in Long Beach, New York. “Any challenge they threw at me, I offered to figure it out,” he recalls. When the HR director left, he stepped in. When the scheduler quit, he took that on too.

Each of those decisions required assessing a situation quickly before the full picture was available. In a cardiac arrest, you don’t wait for the complete medical history. Field experience sets a different baseline for the amount of information required before moving. Business cultures tend to raise that threshold far beyond what the stakes justify. Calibrating the threshold to actual consequences, rather than to organizational comfort, is one of the clearest adjustments emergency medicine forces.

Risk in Context

Having made decisions where errors carried permanent consequences, Weinberg reads organizational risk differently than executives whose training has been entirely theoretical.

Patient safety in skilled nursing facilities requires rigid protocols. Medical licensing requirements aren’t negotiable. Those are fixed points. But many operational decisions don’t carry the same stakes. Treating vacation policies, hiring processes, and communication structures as high-consequence decisions produces paralysis rather than caution.

For decisions below the critical-stakes threshold, Weinberg accepts more risk in exchange for speed and autonomy. The same principle applies to system design. No tracking systems, no approval chains, no year-end calculations in the unlimited PTO model. Coordination happens when it’s operationally necessary. Elaborate processes fail under pressure; simple systems built on clear mutual accountability stay functional when the pressure rises.

Emergency medicine doesn’t eliminate risk tolerance. It places risk in proportion to actual consequences.

Character and the Flat Structure

What qualifies a Hatzolah volunteer for a difficult call is whether they stay calm, think clearly, and execute effectively when everything is going wrong. Weinberg runs his hiring on the same evaluation.

“I’ve learned that credentials matter less than character,” he has said. “Your team’s values will determine your impact far more than their résumés.”

His own entry into healthcare was built entirely on demonstrated problem-solving. He had no industry connections and no clinical background. He got in by being willing to do anything, learned the operation from the bottom up, and eventually bought his first facility. The administrator who gave him his break wasn’t evaluating credentials. He was evaluating whether Weinberg could figure things out under pressure.

“I’m good at spotting talent and then empowering people to use it,” he says.

The same logic extends to how information flows inside his companies. “Whether you’re a CNA, a project manager, or a supervisor, your voice is just as important as anyone at the top. We listen to all recommendations and try to pick out the best processes, regardless of who suggests them.”

In Hatzolah, a junior volunteer might spot something a senior EMT missed. The hierarchy flattens during a call because the patient’s condition doesn’t respond to organizational charts. CNAs in skilled nursing facilities spend more direct time with residents than anyone else on staff. Building structures that capture their observations rather than filter them through management reflects the same operating principle. Everyone on an emergency call needs to be actively engaged and prepared to speak up. That expectation, built into organizational culture from the start, makes companies more adaptive in ways that passive, hierarchical structures can’t replicate.

Weinberg’s emergency medicine work didn’t provide a theoretical framework for running healthcare companies. It provided a direct operational model: one that either works when someone needs help or fails in a way that can’t be rationalized away afterward. His companies are built on what that experience made clear.