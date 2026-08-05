Why Summer is the Deadliest Season for Teen Drivers

As summer approaches, many teenagers will celebrate a significant milestone: getting their driver’s license. While to them this represents freedom and independence, it also marks the beginning of what safety experts call the “100 Deadliest Days” of the year. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, serious injuries and deaths involving teen drivers spike dramatically across the country.

Why Do Teen Car Accidents Peak During Summer?

Summer is deadlier for teen drivers because they’re inexperienced, with minimal real-world driving skills, and suddenly have more freedom and less supervision. Many teenagers get their licenses right before or during summer, meaning they have only weeks or months of driving experience before they’re navigating our roads unsupervised.

How Many Teen Drivers Are Involved in Serious Car Accidents?

According to AAA Foundation and National Safety Council data, approximately 30 percent of all teen driving deaths nationwide occur during those 100 Deadliest Days. This concentration highlights how dangerous this season becomes for this age group.

Teen drivers represent only 5 percent of all licensed drivers in the United States.

Yet they’re involved in nearly 9 percent of all fatal crashes.

Nearly 6 young drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 are killed in car accidents every single day.

In 2024, there were 2,565 teen occupant deaths in car accidents.

What Are Some of the Risk Factors Teen Drivers Pose?

Teen drivers are more likely to:

Speed and drive aggressively

Drive while distracted (especially texting)

Drive with multiple passengers in the car

Drive at night or on weekends, when risks are highest

Fail to wear seatbelts consistently

Additionally, the developing teen brain is still learning judgment and impulse control, making young drivers more susceptible to dangerous decision-making in critical moments on the road.

What Are States Doing to Prevent Teen Car Accidents?

Multiple states are enacting stricter licensing and supervision requirements to reduce teen driver accidents.

Washington State passed groundbreaking legislation in 2026 that will expand mandatory driver education to all motorists up to age 21 by 2030, with eventual expansion to age 25.

passed groundbreaking legislation in 2026 that will expand mandatory driver education to all motorists up to age 21 by 2030, with eventual expansion to age 25. New Jersey enacted a 50-hour supervised driving requirement for drivers under 21.

enacted a 50-hour supervised driving requirement for drivers under 21. California requires supervising drivers to be at least 25 years old and enforces stricter permit age requirements for teen drivers.

These graduated licensing programs have proven effective at reducing crash rates among new drivers by implementing restrictions on nighttime driving, limiting passengers, and requiring adult supervision during early driving experience.

How Can Parents Protect Their Teen Drivers?

Parents play a critical role in keeping their teen drivers safe, especially during the summer.

Make sure your teenager understands the risks associated with driving.

Practice defensive driving together and model safe habits.

Set clear expectations about no texting, no distracted driving, and never driving impaired.

Establish firm curfews and passenger limits.

Consider enrolling them in an advanced driver training course.

Monitor their driving progress throughout the summer.

However, even the most careful driver can’t control the actions of others on the road. If your family has been impacted by a serious car accident involving a teen driver, it’s important to understand your rights and options.

“If a loved one has been seriously injured or killed in a crash caused by a teen driver, don’t wait to seek help,” emphasizes attorney J.J. Dominguez of The Dominguez Firm. “An experienced car accident attorney can help you navigate the legal process and fight for the compensation your family deserves.”