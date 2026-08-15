Woman struck by vehicle in Newhall 

A woman was transported to the hospital after she was a struck by a vehicle near the Metrolink Station in Newhall on Friday night, according to a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A woman was reportedly struck by a white vehicle near the corner of Pine Street and Market Street at approximately 8:24 p.m. in Newhall, which prompted the response of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Sgt. Mourad Kabanjian.

Circumstances that led to the collision were not available as of the publication of this story, but according to preliminary information, the driver of the car involved in the incident remained at the scene and the woman who was struck was conscious and breathing before paramedics arrived and transported her to a local hospital. Information on injuries sustained was not available.