36% of Entry Refusals Recorded in EES in Q1 2026 Involved Unjustified Travel Purpose or Stay Conditions

A passport and a plane ticket may get a European vacation started, but travelers can also be asked to explain where they are staying, how they will pay for the visit and when they intend to leave. Preparing those details matters even when a short trip does not require a visa.

In the first quarter of 2026, Europe’s Entry/Exit System recorded 19,985 entry refusals. In 7,202 cases, the purpose and conditions of the planned stay were not sufficiently justified. That represents approximately 36% of recorded refusals, not 36% of travelers arriving in Europe.

VisaSyst’s explanation of why EES is already operational and what travelers should prepare highlights the distinction between digital registration and admission requirements. EES records border crossings and refusal decisions for travelers within its scope. Completing registration does not establish that someone meets every condition for entry.

What the refusal figure can tell travelers

The figures come from eu-LISA’s EES report covering January through March 2026. Because the system was still rolling out, they cover border crossings where EES was operating during that period. They do not represent every Schengen border crossing or every refusal.

The category also combines travel purpose and stay conditions. It does not establish that all 7,202 cases involved missing hotel reservations, insufficient funds or any other single problem.

For travelers, the useful takeaway is to prepare evidence that explains the actual visit. A family vacation, a stay with friends and a conference trip can call for different supporting documents.

Match your documents to your plans

Supporting evidence depends on the destination, nationality, immigration status and circumstances. These examples provide a starting point rather than a universal checklist.

Travel plan Documents that may help explain it Hotel or vacation-rental stay Booking confirmations showing the traveler’s name, property address and dates. Visiting friends or relatives Host contact details and the invitation or accommodation certificate required by the destination. Organized vacation Tour confirmation and an itinerary showing planned destinations and accommodation. Business meeting or conference An invitation from the organizer, registration confirmation or relevant meeting details. Departure after the visit A return or onward reservation, or other evidence accepted for the circumstances.

Private visits deserve particular attention. A casual message from a friend may not meet a country’s formal accommodation requirements. France, for example, can require a town-hall-validated accommodation certificate for a private stay, depending on the traveler’s situation.

Check the applicable requirements before asking a host to prepare paperwork. Allow time for any formal process rather than assuming an invitation can be arranged at the airport.

Be ready to explain how the visit is funded

Travelers may also need to demonstrate sufficient money for their stay and return journey. The assessment can depend on the destination, trip length and accommodation arrangements.

Recent bank statements, evidence of available funds or properly documented sponsorship may be relevant, depending on what the destination accepts. Having a credit card does not automatically answer every question about funding.

Avoid relying on a single financial threshold copied from a general travel article. Requirements can differ, including between travelers with prepaid accommodation and those arranging lodging after arrival.

Make sure the explanation matches the documents. If a relative is paying for the visit or providing accommodation, check how that support should be demonstrated.

Keep the details consistent and accessible

Before departure, compare the names, dates and addresses across your reservations. If plans change, save updated confirmations so you can explain the current itinerary.

Share your itinerary, lodging information and contact details with someone you trust before departure, as recommended in The Signal’s travel safety tips for your next getaway.

Keep essential documents in your carry-on and download copies you can open without mobile service. A printed accommodation address and host contact number can also be useful if your phone battery dies.

Supporting documents do not replace a valid passport or a visa when one is required. Visa-exempt travel still involves entry conditions, and the length of a planned stay must fit the authorization that applies to the traveler.

Border queues can affect the next flight

Document preparation is only one part of planning. In an interview published by VisaSyst, ACI EUROPE said airline industry representatives had reported passengers missing connections because of excessive border waiting times.

That warning does not establish a standard delay or a missed-connection rate. Waiting times vary, so travelers should avoid treating any single connection buffer as a guarantee.

Someone flying from Los Angeles through a Schengen hub to another Schengen destination may need to clear immigration before the onward flight. Check the transfer process before booking, particularly when considering separate tickets.

Frankfurt Airport’s guidance for connecting passengers, for example, explains transfer procedures, possible additional security checks and baggage arrangements.

For a smoother arrival, prepare a clear explanation of the visit, keep supporting evidence within reach and leave room in the itinerary for border processing.