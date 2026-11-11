American Cancer Society to host annual holiday boutique  

News release

Community members are invited to embrace the holiday spirit while shopping at the American Cancer Society Annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The Annual Holiday Boutique features unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season including one-of-a-kind treasures, with 50-plus vendors and plenty of holiday cheer, said a news release from the nonprofit organization. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

“Our Holiday Boutique is a perfect opportunity to pick up holiday gifts, hostess gifts, and stocking stuffers, knowing that your purchases will fund local cancer patient and survivor services,” Kathleen Pavard, special events chair for the nonprofit, said in a news release.

A drawing for four reserved prime bleacher seats to the Rose Parade ($500 value) will be held at this year’s boutique. The winner need not be present at the drawing.

For more information about the Holiday Boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at [email protected]. For information about services that the American Cancer Society provides, go to the website at www.cancer.org or call the 24/7 toll-free live chat line at 800-227-2345.