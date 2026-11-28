Question: I want to take down my upper kitchen cabinets and put in open shelves. I’ve never done this before and not sure how to go about it, or how they’re even installed. Any guidance you can offer? Thanks.

— Robert V.

Answer: Robert, not a difficult project, most of the time. Best to have extra hands available, as some of these can be quite heavy depending on the material they’re built from. Check around the outer edges and if they’ve been caulked, cut the seam with a utility knife. This will help prevent drywall damage.

On the inside of the empty cabinet, you’ll see screws where it has been secured to the wall. Identify all screws ahead of time and begin loosening all in rotation. Once either the cabinet is supported (if you’re working alone) or your help is ready, get the screws out and pull the cabinet down.

Note that sometimes adjacent cabinets are also screwed to one another; they will need to be separated by removing those screws also. Once the cabinets are down you can make any drywall repairs and paint as necessary, noting where the beams are, ahead of time. Best of luck

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].