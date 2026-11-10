City to host Veterans Day Ceremony  

News release

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military members and their families on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 N. Walnut St., in Old Town Newhall.

For more than two decades, the city has brought the community together on Veterans Day to recognize the courage, service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the United States armed forces, said a news release from the city.

“This cherished tradition offers an opportunity for residents to express their gratitude, reflect on the freedoms protected by generations of service members and honor the military families who have stood beside them,” the release said.

The ceremony will feature remarks from members of the Santa Clarita City Council, musical performances by Hart High School’s a-cappella choir, Hartbeat, and a formal Changing of the Flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

Accompanied by the solemn playing of “Taps,” this longstanding tradition honors the dignity and sacrifice represented by the nation’s flag. A Missing Man Tribute will also recognize prisoners of war and those missing in action, ensuring their service and sacrifice are never forgotten, the release said. The ceremony will include a Recognition of Branches of Service, as well as a special recognition of military families, including Gold Star Families.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with local veteran organizations and resource providers to learn more about available services and support programs.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is a collaboration between the City of Santa Clarita and American Legion, Post 507, Blue Star Mothers of America, Santa Clarita Chapter CA No. 46, College of the Canyons Veterans Program, Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly 2421, Prayer Angels for the Military, Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial, Inc., Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355 and Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.