Food Pantry awarded $45K in grocery gift cards 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has been awarded $45,000 in grocery gift cards through the Gift Card Bank’s Holiday Gift Card Program, made possible through a partnership with the Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Foundation, the nonprofit pantry announced in a news release.

The pantry is receiving 900 gift cards valued at $50 each to distribute directly to local individuals and families experiencing food insecurity during the holiday season, the release said.

The Holiday Gift Card Program provides hunger relief organizations with grocery gift cards that allow neighbors in need to shop for food and household essentials themselves. Funds supporting the program are donated by customers through the holiday Nourishing Neighbors campaign at local Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores.

Unlike traditional food distribution, gift cards provide recipients with the ability to select the groceries that best meet the unique needs of their households. Whether purchasing ingredients for a holiday meal, culturally preferred foods, dietary-specific items, or everyday necessities, the program provides families with greater flexibility while preserving dignity and choice, the release said.

“This $45,000 award will make a tremendous difference for hundreds of households throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” Andrew Taban, board president of the SCV Food Pantry, said in the release. “The holidays should be a time when families can come together without having to worry about whether they can afford to put food on the table. We are incredibly grateful to Gift Card Bank, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions Foundation, and the customers who generously contributed to this program for helping us provide additional support to our community.”

The SCV Food Pantry plans to distribute the gift cards to local families during its annual Turkey Drive on Friday, Nov. 20. In addition to receiving a turkey, participating families will receive a $50 gift card that can be used at Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores.

“One of the most important parts of our mission is making sure that when someone comes to us for assistance, they are treated with dignity and respect,” Peter Warda, executive director of the SCV Food Pantry, said in the release. “These gift cards take that commitment one step further by giving families the freedom to walk into a grocery store, choose the food that is right for their household, and make those decisions for themselves. Nine hundred gift cards mean 900 opportunities to provide a little more stability, choice, and joy to our neighbors during the holiday season. We are incredibly thankful for this investment in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is located at 24133 Railroad Ave. in Newhall. For more information, visit www.scvfoodpantry.org or call 661-255-5001.