‘No contact notice’ in effect due to Castaic Lake algae bloom  

A “no contact” order is in place for upper Castaic Lake, as it is considered to be dangerous for the general public due to an algae bloom.

These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice to protect the public’s health and safety, according to an unsigned email from the L.A. County Parks Department communications staff.

While certain activities are now allowed, the following activities are still prohibited: waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, kayaking, canoeing, windsurfing and any other kinds of water-based contact activities.

Boating and fishing are permitted. However, consumption of any fish caught is not recommended.

Castaic Lagoon — the “lower lake” — is not impacted by these restrictions and remains open without limitations, according to the L.A. County Parks Department.

For more information regarding the algal blooms, visit water.ca.gov/What-We-Do/Recreation/Algal-Blooms.