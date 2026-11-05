Thursday morning update: Nov. 3 Election Results

The following results are unofficial with ballot counting ongoing. L.A. County Registrar-Recorder scheduled to certify final results by Nov. 27. Official results to be certified by the California Secretary of State by Dec. 11.

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Local races including City Council, water and school boards: Click here

Local legislative representatives (state Assembly, Congress) and statewide offices: Click here

County and state ballot initiatives: Click here