A Ford F-150 was fully engulfed in flames at approximately 8:26 a.m. Sunday, causing the California Highway Patrol to block off the Nos. 4 and 5 lanes on the northbound State Route 14 just north of the Interstate 5 and SR-14 freeway interchange.

Witnesses reported seeing flames start from under the vehicle, and when the L.A. County Fire Department arrived at the scene the pickup was engulfed in flames, according to Pauline Mcgee, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.



The fire did not spread to any brush and after the fire was contained a tow truck towed the truck and another tow truck hauled the truck’s trailer that had been carrying iron fences.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle with no injuries or transports being reported, and the scene was reported clear at 9:42 a.m.