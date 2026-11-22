Holiday shopping is more fun when shopping local in the Santa Clarita Valley and nothing says “holiday spirit” more than a special, unique gift.

Mark your calendars for these holiday shopping and nonprofit events, many boutiques are offering handmade one-of-a-kind gifts.

Reward creatives and makers with your shopping dollars, as well as nonprofits who need your help during this holiday season.

SCV Food Pantry Holiday Giving

24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall 91321

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry gives away over 1,000 complete holiday dinners each season and accepts food, monetary contributions and volunteer help to support local families.

Donation Hours:

Mondays: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m. – Noon

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Most Needed Items Turkeys, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, pumpkin mixes and essential hygiene or feminine care products.

The 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Drive is seeking funds to purchase 700 turkeys, said Peter Wards, executive director of the SCV Food Pantry.”

“We expect it will cost around $15,000 and we are looking for help from the community,” he said. “Every donation helps, $50 feeds a family this Thanksgiving.”

For turkey drive donations visit givebutter.com/2026-thanksgiving-turkey-drive-cisgkn.

For other holiday donations visit www.scvfoodpantry.org.

Light Up Main Street Makers Marketplace

Saturday, Nov. 21, 4-8 p.m.

24500 Main St., Newhall 91321

This rain-or-shine festive event features a makers marketplace with local handmade holiday gifts, food, entertainment and kids’ activities.

Take a break from shopping to view the annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Old Town Newhall Library,

To add to the holiday spirit the event will also feature 20 tons of snow, ice sculptures and photos with Santa.

Parts of Main Street and Lyons Avenue in Old Town Newhall will be closed to traffic, but a free shuttle service will be offered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 23233 Lyons Ave., Newhall 91321.

Relay for Life Annual Holiday Boutique

Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Saugus 91350

Browse handmade gifts with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. The event also includes raffles and a food truck.

More than 90% of vendors feature custom, hand-crafted items including greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, holiday wreaths, woodwork, quilts, fleece blankets, aprons and sea-glass jewelry.

Festival of Trees to Benefit Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Nov. 20-22, Friday-Sunday

The Canyon Santa Clarita, Valencia Town Center,

24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355

The 24th annual Festival of Trees to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley features shopping for holiday decor and viewing the decorated Christmas trees that will be auctioned to the highest bidder. Give your special someone a tabletop tree or handmade gingerbread house by bidding in the silent auction.

For more information visit scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees.

The Merry Market

Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Star Dance Center, 25075 Peachland Ave., Newhall 91321

Enjoy a little holiday shopping magic, join The Merry Market by The Market Collective for a festive day of shopping, supporting small businesses and celebrating the holiday spirit.

Shop from 60-plus local vendors featuring clothing, jewelry, accessories, beauty, home decor, gifts, treats and much more.

Whether you’re checking off your Christmas list or just treating yourself, there’s something for everyone.

Grab your friends, bring the family and shop small, shop local.

Sixth Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall 91321

Looking for the perfect, unique holiday gifts while supporting local small businesses?

The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Newhall Community Center. Admission is free.

This marketplace will feature 100 curated artisans under one roof.

Come experience the handmade, creative work from SCV makers and crafters.

At the heart of the Newhall Marketplace collective, is the belief that arts and crafts are powerful tools for community building, cultural preservation and inspiration.

By shopping at the Newhall Holiday Marketplace you are directly helping local independent makers succeed in their small business efforts.

Gather your friends and family for a beautiful day of art, creativity and community connection.

Winter Magic Holiday Marketplace

Saturday, Dec. 5, 3-7 p.m.

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Lower Lake’s Paradise Cove, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic 91384

Join the Friends of Castaic Lake for a family-friendly event that features a holiday marketplace, 20 tons of snow, visits with Santa, food vendors and the annual Lighted Boat Parade that brings “Winter Magic” to the lake after dark.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Signing up helps Friends of Castaic Lake plan, but walk-ins are welcome.

Pre-register at www.castaiclake.com/wintermagic.

Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Holiday Boutique

Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Santa Clarita Elks Lodge, 17766 Sierra Hwy, Newhall 91351

Get ready to get festive, SCV residents are officially invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Holiday Boutique.

Enjoy a fun, cheerful day of holiday shopping, food and raffles.

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, or just want to soak up the holiday spirit, this event has something for everyone.

Indoor Holiday Marketplace at Hyatt Regency Valencia

Sunday, Dec. 21, 1-6 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Valencia,, 24000 Town Center Dr., Valencia 91355 Looking for that special last-minute holiday gift? The Indoor Holiday Marketplace at the Hyatt Regency Valencia has just what you’re looking for with local crafts, art, apparel, jewelry and holiday decor vendors alongside local wine options.