Officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area Office arrested a driver Friday after a brief high-speed pursuit on State Route 14.

Officers observed a vehicle “driving recklessly” on State Route 14, south of Placerita Canyon Road, in the northbound lanes, around 10:35 a.m., according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP office, in a phone interview Friday.

“The officer attempted to make a stop on the vehicle. The vehicle began fleeing in and out of lanes at speeds over 100 mph,” he said.

“So, we pursued the vehicle up to Red Rover Mine (in Acton), where the driver attempted to exit the off-ramp,” Burgos-Lopez said. “The driver was unable to negotiate the turn, causing him to hit the curb and have a blowout on his tire.”

That didn’t stop the efforts to evade, according to Burgos-Lopez.

“The driver was able to drive back onto the northbound (lanes of State Route) 14 and Red Rover, where he eventually came to a stop, and then he exited his vehicle and began running,” he added.

CHP officers were up to the task on Friday’s foot chase.

“Officers were able to catch up to him shortly after, where he was taken into custody without any use of force or any additional injuries to anybody,” Burgos-Lopez said. “There was no injuries reported at this time. Officers said there was no damage to any vehicles other than the suspect’s.”

Because the suspect crashed his vehicle while trying to re-enter the highway, he was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for a medical clearance before being booked, Burgos-Lopez said.

The driver was then taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of obstruction and evading arrest. Burgos Lopez confirmed the suspect did not have any outstanding warrants and the incident was not a part of a DUI investigation.